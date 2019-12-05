Best December 2019 Full-Size Truck Purchase and Lease Deals

This month, get 0% financing for 72 months plus up to $3,750 bonus cash on a 2019 Nissan Titan. (Photo: Nissan)

The year is coming to an end, but there’s still time to get a great deal on a new full-size truck. Most automakers are offering 0 percent financing during the month, and a few are advertising very low monthly payments on leases.

Trucks.com compiled a list of deals that represent the best value for consumers. Incentives vary by region, so check with a local dealership. And don’t be afraid to negotiate.

The deals on this list last through at least Jan. 2 but may extend into February.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

The deal:

$11,860 below MSRP

Includes $4,860 employee discount for everyone, $2,500 customer cash, $2,000 package allowance, $1,500 purchase bonus cash, $1,000 option package discounts

Expires Jan. 2

What you get:

Starting price on the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 : $28,300

: $28,300 This offer is good only for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with a crew cab, All Star Edition Package and Z71 Off-Road Package

LT with a crew cab, All Star Edition Package and Z71 Off-Road Package All Star Edition Package: dual-zone automatic climate control; heated steering wheel; leather-wrapped steering wheel; 10-way power driver seat including power lumbar; heated driver and front outboard passenger seats; auxiliary power outlet; rear-window defogger; keyless open and start; remote start; two charge-only USB ports for the rear seat; front 40/20/40 split-bench seat with under-seat storage; LED cargo bed lighting; EZ Lift, power lock and release tailgate; trailer hitch; 7-pin and 4-pin connectors; Hitch Guidance; locking differential

2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock

The deal:

$179 per month for 27 months with $1,139 due at signing

This offer is only valid for current returning FCA lessees

The lessee is solely responsible for early lease termination payments, fees, costs and penalties

Current lease must end by Nov. 30, 2020

Expires Jan. 2

What you get:

Starting price on the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic : $27,645

: $27,645 This offer is valid only on the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock with a Quad Cab, 4×2, and a 6-foot-4-inch box

Warlock with a Quad Cab, 4×2, and a 6-foot-4-inch box Standard 3.6-liter V6 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission

Standard features: Six-person seating on cloth bench seats, 5-inch infotainment display, 20-inch semi-gloss black aluminum wheels, all-season tires

2020 Toyota Tundra SR5

The deal:

$319 per month for 36 months with $3,618 due at signing plus $500 bonus cash

Expires Jan. 6

What you get:

Starting price on the 2020 Toyota Tundra: $33,425

Offer valid only on the Tundra SR5 with a Double Cab, 4×2, 6-foot-5-inch bed

Standard 5.7-liter V8 engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission

Standard features: Halogen headlights with LED accent lights, fog lights, gray grille with chrome surround, chrome rear bumper, deck rail and tailgate caps, black heated power outside mirrors, black outside door handles and black antenna

2019 Ford F-150

The deal:

0% financing for 72 months

Expires Jan. 2

What you get:

Starting price on the 2019 Ford F-150 : $28,115

: $28,115 Six engine options: 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel, 2.7-liter EcoBoost, 3.5-liter EcoBoost, High-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost, 5.0-liter V8, 3.3-liter V6

Up to 13,200 pounds of towing capability

Ford Co-Pilot 360 safety and driver-assistance technology available

Available STX Appearance Package includes: black mesh grille, machined aluminum wheels, interior upgrades, body-color bumpers, privacy glass, STX badging and SYNC 3

2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali

The deal:

0% financing for 60 months plus $1,000 APR cash

Expires Jan. 2

What you get:

Starting price on the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500: $31,195

This offer is valid only on the 2020 GMC Sierra Denali with a crew cab

Engine options: 5.3-liter V8 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel inline six-cylinder engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission

Standard features: 8-inch infotainment touch screen, front bucket seats, navigation, AM/FM/SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice-activated technology, USB ports, HD Radio

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom

The deal:

$289 per month for 39 months with $1,219 due at signing

This offer is only for current lessees of 2014 model year or newer select GM vehicles

Expires Jan. 2

What you get:

Starting price on the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 : $28,300

: $28,300 This offer is good only for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom with a crew cab, two-wheel drive, a 4.3-liter V6 engine and Custom Value Package

Custom with a crew cab, two-wheel drive, a 4.3-liter V6 engine and Custom Value Package Six-speed automatic transmission

Custom Value Package: OnStar and Chevrolet Connected Services capable; cargo bed LED lighting; SiriusXM Radio trial; 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capable; Chevrolet Connected Access capable; tailgate with EZ Lift assist, power lock and release; remote start; theft-deterrent unauthorized entry system; Infotainment Package; Trailering Package; rear window defogger; Hitch Guidance

2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn

The deal:

Up to $11,644 in total value

Expires Jan. 2

What you get:

Starting price on the 2019 Ram 1500 : $33,440

: $33,440 Offer valid only on the 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn with a Quad Cab, 4×2, and 6-foot-4-inch box

Big Horn with a Quad Cab, 4×2, and 6-foot-4-inch box Standard 3.6-liter V6 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission

Standard features: six-seat bench seating, cloth upholstery, 5.0-inch display and 18-inch wheels

2019 Nissan Titan

The deal:

0% financing for 72 months plus up to $3,750 bonus cash

Amount of bonus cash depends on the trim level purchased

Expires Jan. 2, 2020

What you get: