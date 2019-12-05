The year is coming to an end, but there’s still time to get a great deal on a new full-size truck. Most automakers are offering 0 percent financing during the month, and a few are advertising very low monthly payments on leases.
Trucks.com compiled a list of deals that represent the best value for consumers. Incentives vary by region, so check with a local dealership. And don’t be afraid to negotiate.
The deals on this list last through at least Jan. 2 but may extend into February.
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT
The deal:
- $11,860 below MSRP
- Includes $4,860 employee discount for everyone, $2,500 customer cash, $2,000 package allowance, $1,500 purchase bonus cash, $1,000 option package discounts
- Expires Jan. 2
What you get:
- Starting price on the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500: $28,300
- This offer is good only for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with a crew cab, All Star Edition Package and Z71 Off-Road Package
- All Star Edition Package: dual-zone automatic climate control; heated steering wheel; leather-wrapped steering wheel; 10-way power driver seat including power lumbar; heated driver and front outboard passenger seats; auxiliary power outlet; rear-window defogger; keyless open and start; remote start; two charge-only USB ports for the rear seat; front 40/20/40 split-bench seat with under-seat storage; LED cargo bed lighting; EZ Lift, power lock and release tailgate; trailer hitch; 7-pin and 4-pin connectors; Hitch Guidance; locking differential
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock
The deal:
- $179 per month for 27 months with $1,139 due at signing
- This offer is only valid for current returning FCA lessees
- The lessee is solely responsible for early lease termination payments, fees, costs and penalties
- Current lease must end by Nov. 30, 2020
- Expires Jan. 2
What you get:
- Starting price on the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic: $27,645
- This offer is valid only on the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock with a Quad Cab, 4×2, and a 6-foot-4-inch box
- Standard 3.6-liter V6 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission
- Standard features: Six-person seating on cloth bench seats, 5-inch infotainment display, 20-inch semi-gloss black aluminum wheels, all-season tires
2020 Toyota Tundra SR5
The deal:
- $319 per month for 36 months with $3,618 due at signing plus $500 bonus cash
- Expires Jan. 6
What you get:
- Starting price on the 2020 Toyota Tundra: $33,425
- Offer valid only on the Tundra SR5 with a Double Cab, 4×2, 6-foot-5-inch bed
- Standard 5.7-liter V8 engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission
- Standard features: Halogen headlights with LED accent lights, fog lights, gray grille with chrome surround, chrome rear bumper, deck rail and tailgate caps, black heated power outside mirrors, black outside door handles and black antenna
2019 Ford F-150
The deal:
- 0% financing for 72 months
- Expires Jan. 2
What you get:
- Starting price on the 2019 Ford F-150: $28,115
- Six engine options: 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel, 2.7-liter EcoBoost, 3.5-liter EcoBoost, High-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost, 5.0-liter V8, 3.3-liter V6
- Up to 13,200 pounds of towing capability
- Ford Co-Pilot 360 safety and driver-assistance technology available
- Available STX Appearance Package includes: black mesh grille, machined aluminum wheels, interior upgrades, body-color bumpers, privacy glass, STX badging and SYNC 3
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali
The deal:
- 0% financing for 60 months plus $1,000 APR cash
- Expires Jan. 2
What you get:
- Starting price on the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500: $31,195
- This offer is valid only on the 2020 GMC Sierra Denali with a crew cab
- Engine options: 5.3-liter V8 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel inline six-cylinder engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission
- Standard features: 8-inch infotainment touch screen, front bucket seats, navigation, AM/FM/SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice-activated technology, USB ports, HD Radio
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom
The deal:
- $289 per month for 39 months with $1,219 due at signing
- This offer is only for current lessees of 2014 model year or newer select GM vehicles
- Expires Jan. 2
What you get:
- Starting price on the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500: $28,300
- This offer is good only for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom with a crew cab, two-wheel drive, a 4.3-liter V6 engine and Custom Value Package
- Six-speed automatic transmission
- Custom Value Package: OnStar and Chevrolet Connected Services capable; cargo bed LED lighting; SiriusXM Radio trial; 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capable; Chevrolet Connected Access capable; tailgate with EZ Lift assist, power lock and release; remote start; theft-deterrent unauthorized entry system; Infotainment Package; Trailering Package; rear window defogger; Hitch Guidance
2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn
The deal:
- Up to $11,644 in total value
- Expires Jan. 2
What you get:
- Starting price on the 2019 Ram 1500: $33,440
- Offer valid only on the 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn with a Quad Cab, 4×2, and 6-foot-4-inch box
- Standard 3.6-liter V6 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission
- Standard features: six-seat bench seating, cloth upholstery, 5.0-inch display and 18-inch wheels
2019 Nissan Titan
The deal:
- 0% financing for 72 months plus up to $3,750 bonus cash
- Amount of bonus cash depends on the trim level purchased
- Expires Jan. 2, 2020
What you get:
- Starting price on the 2019 Nissan Titan: $30,690
- 5.6-liter V8 engine paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission
- 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque
- Standard equipment: hill-start assist, active grille shutter, sliding back window, LED cargo bed lights
- Standard features: 7-inch infotainment touch screen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, rearview monitor, keyless entry, push-button start and USB ports
