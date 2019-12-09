Automakers looking to sell trucks this holiday season and move them off their lots are advertising some of the lowest financing rates buyers have seen all year. Some, like GM, are knocking thousands off their trucks’ MSRPs to move 2019 models as 2020s make their way onto lots.
Trucks.com compiled a list of deals that represent the best value for consumers. Incentives vary by region, so check with a local dealership. And don’t be afraid to negotiate.
The deals on this list last through at least Jan. 2 but may extend to later in the month.
2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
The deal:
- $4,640 below MSRP
- For current lessees of 2014 model year or newer Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles.
- Each dealer sets their own price
- Expires Jan. 2
What you get:
- Starting price on the 2019 Chevrolet Colorado: $22,395
- 4×4
- Crew cab, short box
- 3.6-liter V6 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission
- 308 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque
- ZR2 trim: Off-Road appearance package; off-road suspension; Multimatic DSSV damping system; increased clearance and track width; transfer case shield; trailer hitch and integrated trailer brake controller; spray-on bedliner with ZR2 logo; unique hood, fascia and grille; black rear bumper; front and rear wheel flares; P255/65R17 all-terrain blackwall tires; leather-appointed front seats
2020 Ford Ranger XL
The deal:
- $261 per month for 36 months with $2,822 due at signing
- 10,500-mile annual limit
What you get:
- Starting price on the 2020 Ford Ranger: $24,410
- 4×2
- 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission
- Standard features: rearview camera, tire pressure-monitoring system, Ford MyKey, three 12-volt power outlets, FordPass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot spot, cloth upholstery
2019 Honda Ridgeline
The deal:
- 0.9% financing for 24-72 months
- Expires Jan. 6
What you get:
- Starting price on the 2019 Honda Ridgeline: $29,990
- FWD or AWD
- Seven trim levels: RT, Sport, RTL, RTL-E, RTL-T, RTL-E, Black Edition
- Standard 3.5-liter V6 with 280 horsepower
- Standard equipment: multi-angle rearview camera, push-button start, Bluetooth, USB, 60-40 split folding rear seat with underseat storage, Class III trailer hitch, active traction management
2019 GMC Canyon
The deal:
- 0% financing for 72 months plus $1,000 APR cash
- Excludes the Canyon SL
- Expires Jan. 2
What you get:
- Starting price on the 2019 GMC Canyon: $21,500
- Extended cab, crew cab/short box, crew cab/long box
- 4×2 or 4×4
- Six grades: Canyon (base), SLE, SLT, Denali, All-Terrain Cloth, All-Terrain Leather-Appointed
- Three engine options: 2.5-liter four-cylinder paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, 3.6-liter V6 matched with an eight-speed automatic transmission, 2.8-liter TurboDiesel four-cylinder mated to a six-speed automatic transmission
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
The deal:
- 0% financing for 60 months plus $250 APR cash
- Expires Jan. 2
What you get:
- Starting price for the 2019 Chevrolet Colorado: $22,395
- 2WD or 4WD
- Three bed/box combinations: extended cab/long box, crew cab/short box, crew cab/long box
- Five trim levels: Base, WT, LT, Z71, ZR2
- Six- or eight-speed automatic transmission
- Standard equipment: 7-inch infotainment touch screen, Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, two USB ports, 16-inch steel wheels, all-season tires
2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport
The deal:
- $300 per month for 36 months with $3,995 due at signing
- Expires Jan. 2
What you get:
- Starting price on the 2020 Jeep Gladiator: $33,545
- 4×4
- 3.6-liter V6 engine with start/stop technology
- Six-speed manual transmission
- 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque
- 17-inch silver aluminum wheels
- Up to 7,650 pounds of towing capacity
- Up to 1,600 pounds of payload capacity
- Standard 5-inch touch screen display, cloth bucket seats, push-button start and two USB ports
2019 Nissan Frontier
The deal:
- 0.9% financing for 36 months with up to $2,995 in bonus cash
- Expires Jan. 2
What you get:
- Starting price on the 2019 Nissan Frontier: $19,090
- 4×2 or 4×4
- King or Crew cab
- 4.0-liter V6 engine paired with a five-speed automatic transmission/li>
- 261 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque
- Standard features: 7-inch infotainment touch screen, rearview camera, Bluetooth, Siri Eyes Free, USB port, AUX port
2020 Toyota Tacoma
The deal:
- 0.9% financing for 36 months with $500 bonus cash
- Excludes TRD Pro models
- Expires Jan. 6
What you get:
- Starting price on the 2020 Toyota Tacoma: $26,050
- 4×2 or 4×4
- Five trim levels: SR, SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited
- Two engine options: 159-horsepower 2.7-liter four-cylinder or a 278-horsepower 3.5-liter V6
- Both engines are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission
- Up to 6,800-pound towing capacity
- Available trailering package with trailer sway control
- Off-roading-ready with a variety of available equipment and drive modes
- Standard Apple CarPlay
Eileen Falkenberg-Hull December 5, 2019
Chevrolet, Ram and Toyota are among automakers offering great deals on full-size trucks this month.
