Best December 2019 Midsize Truck Purchase and Lease Deals

Pay $300 a month for 36 months plus $3,995 at signing for a 2020 Jeep Gladiator. (Photo: Jeep)

Automakers looking to sell trucks this holiday season and move them off their lots are advertising some of the lowest financing rates buyers have seen all year. Some, like GM, are knocking thousands off their trucks’ MSRPs to move 2019 models as 2020s make their way onto lots.

Trucks.com compiled a list of deals that represent the best value for consumers. Incentives vary by region, so check with a local dealership. And don’t be afraid to negotiate.

The deals on this list last through at least Jan. 2 but may extend to later in the month.

2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

The deal:

$4,640 below MSRP

For current lessees of 2014 model year or newer Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles.

Each dealer sets their own price

Expires Jan. 2

What you get:

Starting price on the 2019 Chevrolet Colorado : $22,395

: $22,395 4×4

Crew cab, short box

3.6-liter V6 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission

308 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque

ZR2 trim: Off-Road appearance package; off-road suspension; Multimatic DSSV damping system; increased clearance and track width; transfer case shield; trailer hitch and integrated trailer brake controller; spray-on bedliner with ZR2 logo; unique hood, fascia and grille; black rear bumper; front and rear wheel flares; P255/65R17 all-terrain blackwall tires; leather-appointed front seats

2020 Ford Ranger XL

The deal:

$261 per month for 36 months with $2,822 due at signing

10,500-mile annual limit

What you get:

Starting price on the 2020 Ford Ranger: $24,410

4×2

2.3-liter EcoBoost engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission

Standard features: rearview camera, tire pressure-monitoring system, Ford MyKey, three 12-volt power outlets, FordPass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot spot, cloth upholstery



2019 Honda Ridgeline

The deal:

0.9% financing for 24-72 months

Expires Jan. 6

What you get:

Starting price on the 2019 Honda Ridgeline : $29,990

: $29,990 FWD or AWD

Seven trim levels: RT, Sport, RTL, RTL-E, RTL-T, RTL-E, Black Edition

Standard 3.5-liter V6 with 280 horsepower

Standard equipment: multi-angle rearview camera, push-button start, Bluetooth, USB, 60-40 split folding rear seat with underseat storage, Class III trailer hitch, active traction management

2019 GMC Canyon

The deal:

0% financing for 72 months plus $1,000 APR cash

Excludes the Canyon SL

Expires Jan. 2

What you get:

Starting price on the 2019 GMC Canyon : $21,500

: $21,500 Extended cab, crew cab/short box, crew cab/long box

4×2 or 4×4

Six grades: Canyon (base), SLE, SLT, Denali, All-Terrain Cloth, All-Terrain Leather-Appointed

Three engine options: 2.5-liter four-cylinder paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, 3.6-liter V6 matched with an eight-speed automatic transmission, 2.8-liter TurboDiesel four-cylinder mated to a six-speed automatic transmission

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

The deal:

0% financing for 60 months plus $250 APR cash

Expires Jan. 2

What you get:

Starting price for the 2019 Chevrolet Colorado : $22,395

: $22,395 2WD or 4WD

Three bed/box combinations: extended cab/long box, crew cab/short box, crew cab/long box

Five trim levels: Base, WT, LT, Z71, ZR2

Six- or eight-speed automatic transmission

Standard equipment: 7-inch infotainment touch screen, Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, two USB ports, 16-inch steel wheels, all-season tires

2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport

The deal:

$300 per month for 36 months with $3,995 due at signing

Expires Jan. 2

What you get:

Starting price on the 2020 Jeep Gladiator : $33,545

: $33,545 4×4

3.6-liter V6 engine with start/stop technology

Six-speed manual transmission

285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque

17-inch silver aluminum wheels

Up to 7,650 pounds of towing capacity

Up to 1,600 pounds of payload capacity

Standard 5-inch touch screen display, cloth bucket seats, push-button start and two USB ports

2019 Nissan Frontier

The deal:

0.9% financing for 36 months with up to $2,995 in bonus cash

Expires Jan. 2

What you get:

Starting price on the 2019 Nissan Frontier : $19,090

: $19,090 4×2 or 4×4

King or Crew cab

4.0-liter V6 engine paired with a five-speed automatic transmission/li>

261 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque

Standard features: 7-inch infotainment touch screen, rearview camera, Bluetooth, Siri Eyes Free, USB port, AUX port

2020 Toyota Tacoma

The deal:

0.9% financing for 36 months with $500 bonus cash

Excludes TRD Pro models

Expires Jan. 6

What you get: