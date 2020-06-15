Everything to Know About the Redesigned 2021 Nissan Rogue

Almost no vehicle is more important to a brand’s U.S. market position than Nissan’s Rogue crossover, which is why the redesigned 2021 Rogue is crucial for the automaker’s success.

Nissan sold 350,447 Rogues last year, making it the 6th best seller of all makes and models in the U.S. It accounted for 29 percent of Nissan’s U.S. sales.

The Rogue plays in a cutthroat market segment. Toyota’s RAV4 is the top-selling compact crossover followed by the Honda CR-V. Nissan is next with the Chevrolet Equinox close on its heels. Together, the four rival crossovers account for nearly one out of every 10 new vehicles sold.

Nissan plans to start selling the 2021 Rogue this fall, offering a vehicle that is slightly smaller than the current model, but stuffed with important safety technology and an improved cabin.

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed how automakers are debuting their new models. Auto shows are closed and splashy launch events are suspended. Nissan put out some photos and provided the basic details earlier this week. Here’s what car shoppers need to know about the 2021 Nissan Rogue.

SIZE

The 2021 Rogue is a rare example of a vehicle that actually shrinks in size from the previous generation. Nissan said it made multiple changes to improve aerodynamics and agility and the resulting package was smaller than the current Rogue. The body is 1.5 inches shorter and 0.2 inches lower. Aerodynamic features include tire deflectors in the lower front fascia and an active grille shutter to control air flow into the engine compartment. It has special A-pillar shaping. Underbody covers manage air flow under the vehicle. The Rogue has what Nissan describes as an “air curtain” that directs air flow from the front to the sides.

The overall length is 183 inches. It is 72.4 inches wide and 66.9 inches high. The new Rogue has a 106.5-inch wheelbase. Cargo volume is just over 74 cubic feet with the second-row seats folded down and 39 cubic feet with the seats up.

POWERTRAIN

The new Rogue is equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces up to 181 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. It is mated to a continuously variable transmission, or CVT. The standard model is front-wheel-drive but the Rogue comes with an all-wheel-drive option. It is equipped with 17, 18 or 19-inch wheels, depending on the trim level or option package. There are four trim levels, S, SV, SL and Platinum.

Buyers who opt for all-wheel-drive also get five drive modes that include: Off-road, Snow, Standard, Eco and Sport.

TECHNOLOGY

Nissan is equipping the new Rogue with a convenient suite of standard technology. The vehicle includes push button start, rear door alert and easy fill tire alert that sounds the horn when tire pressure hits the correct level during inflation. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. The crossover comes with SiriusXM Radio technology, but that requires a paid subscription. The standard touchscreen is 8 inches although larger screens are available or standard with higher trim levels.

SAFETY

The new Rogue has extensive standard safety features including forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure intervention. It also has rear cross traffic alert and rear automatic braking. All but the base model have standard blind-spot intervention and a vehicle security system.

FUEL ECONOMY

The 2021 Rogue has a 14.5-gallon fuel tank, which will give the front-wheel-drive version a range of about 435 miles, assuming the projected 30 mpg for combined city and highway driving is confirmed by federal regulators. The all-wheel-drive version has slightly less fuel efficiency.

OTHER

Nissan will release price information and the final mpg numbers closer to the start of sales.