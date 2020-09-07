Ferrari Super-Truck? Top Sport Cars Reimagined as Big Rigs

Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner are sister companies. Volkswagen is about to purchase Navistar. Tesla plans a semi-truck. Automakers are big time into big-rigs.

Fleet Logging – a review site for fleet management software and devices, such as dashcam systems, ELD devices and GPS trackers – decided to run with that trend, imagining how supercar brands would style semi-trucks.

While you shouldn’t expect to pull up alongside a Ferrari super-truck one day in the future, there’s no doubt that semi-tractors are about to undergo dramatic styling changes as powertrains transition from diesel fuel to battery-electric and hydrogen. Hyundai’s planned Neptune hydrogen fuel cell truck is a great example. Trucks of the future far more sleek and aerodynamic than the double-box cab that dominates U.S. semi-tractor design today.

They also will get faster. While there’s no practical need for 0-60 mph times in 10 seconds or less, many advanced technology trucks will meet that target unloaded.

There’s no doubt that Fleet Logging’s reimagined universe of super-trucks would be just as fast. Take a look.

FERRARI

The Ferrari super-truck starts with the front end of a Portofino to give it a GT feel. Instead of the retractable roof that graces the sports car, the truck has an extended glass canopy. The semi features an upright yet expansive greenhouse. Fleet Logging designers said they made it smaller than a conventional hauler. Anyone spotting this truck on the road would consider it a Ferrari.

ASTON MARTIN

The Aston Martin semi-truck starts the shark-like DB11, employing the same gaping front grille and slim headlights. But as a truck, it needs a high hood and a tall. And of course, the truck keeps the same DB11 alloy wheel design.

KOENIGSEGG

Koenigsegg is a Swedish sports car maker not widely known. The semi design uses the brand’s Agera, Swedish for “to take action,” as its inspiration. The Koenigsegg truck is smaller and sleeker than an actual semi-truck. It looks like a snow leopard stalking across the tundra.

LAMBORGHINI

A Lamborghini super-truck is quite the fantasy of these other examples. The company started out making tractors and it makes the Urus a truck-like passenger SUV. The Lambo super-truck would build on that design. It has the front of the Urus, including the grille, air intakes and headlights. It also has a tall greenhouse. Oh, don’t forget those Lambo wheels.

MCLAREN

Fleet Logging said the McLaren was the hardest to conceive. McLaren is a pure racing and motorsports company with not a drop of commercial vehicle DNA anywhere in its history. Nevertheless, the semi starts with the 720S supercar. All the familiar styling elements of the 720S are present, including the multi-spoke wheels and McLaren Orange paint. This pretty much is a McLaren 720S with 18 wheels and a large trailer.

PAGANI

Like McLaren, Pagani has never made anything close to a truck. This design begins with the Italian carmaker’s limited-edition Zonda Tricolore. In the Zonda semi-truck, the hood is vertically-oriented to make room for a larger and taller windscreen. The slim quad-headlights are still there along with the bronze wheels and the V-shaped accent on the hood. Similar to the original Zonda Tricolore, the Pagani semi-truck has a single wiper stalk centered in the expansive windshield.

W Motors

W Motors is a small automaker based in the United Arab Emirates that produces the Lykan HyperSport and the Fenyr SuperSport. The Fenyr SuperSport is the inspiration for this truck. It has the same front end but with a tall and rakish windscreen.