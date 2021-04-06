General Motors Plans All-Electric Chevrolet Silverado Pickup Truck

General Motors said Tuesday it would build an electric version of its Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup at the Hamtramck, Mich., factory is rebuilding to produce electric and autonomous vehicles.

“We are taking the bold steps toward an all-electric future,” said Mark Reuss, GM’s president.

Reuss provided almost no details about the truck. He said it would have a 400-mile range when fully charged and meet current pickup truck owners’ expectations. It will be a new design and not based on the Silverado’s current gas and diesel versions.

He gave no indication when the electric Silverado will go on sale.

The automaker plans to offer both retail and fleet versions of the truck.

“I am particularly excited about its potential in the fleet and commercial space, which is a crucial part of the truck market,” Reuss said.

“The move to electric and autonomous vehicles is a transformational shift for the auto industry,” he said.

Both startups and other automakers are developing electric pickup trucks. Ford launched a hybrid version of its popular F-150 pickup this year and plans to sell a battery-electric version. Tesla is developing an electric pickup to complement its sedans and SUVs. Rivian, an Irvine, Calif., startup that counts both Ford and Amazon as major investors, is about to start producing both an electric pickup and a large electric SUV. Small startups such as Bollinger and Lordstown Motors also are developing electric pickup trucks.

Reuss said GM is spending $7 billion this year on designing and manufacturing electric vehicles with 30 different models planned by 2025. The company has set a goal to end sales of internal combustion vehicles in 2035.

It is spending $2.2 billion on its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant to produce various all-electric trucks and SUVs, including a new GMC Hummer truck and SUV.

“We are creating a brand new factory of the future inside the walls of a plant that have stood for nearly four decades,” Reuss said.

GM also is investing $2 billion in its Spring Hill, Tenn., assembly plant to transition to electric vehicle manufacturing. It also is spending another $2.3 billion to build a battery factory in partnership with LG Energy Solutions in Lordstown, Ohio.