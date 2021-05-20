Everything to Know About the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck

Ford Motor Co. launched its transition to a volume electric vehicle manufacturer Wednesday when it debuted the 2022 F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

The F-150 is Ford’s flagship vehicle, its biggest profit driver and the top-selling auto in the U.S.

While Ford will continue to sell mostly gas and diesel configurations of the F-150 for many years, it will start to sell an electric variant and California and other states start to phase out the sale of internal combustion engine autos.

“For both Ford and the American auto industry, F-150 Lightning represents a defining moment as we progress toward a zero-emissions, digitally connected future,” said Bill Ford, the automaker’s executive chair. “F-Series is America’s best-selling truck for 44 years, the backbone of work across the country, and a trusted icon for generations of customers. Now we are revolutionizing it for a new generation.”

It joins two other electric vehicles from Ford, the E-Transit and Mustang Mach-E and will go on sale next year.

“This is a long-term play. It is about a company changing its structure and is a 15 to 20-year play and we are at the very beginning of this,”said Stephanie Brinley, an analyst with IHS Markit.

Here are the key facts for the 2022 F-150 Lightning.

PRICE

The commercial-grade, entry model starts at $39,974 before any federal or state tax credits and purchase incentives. The mid-trim XLT model offers more features and starts at $52,974. Depending on the state, buyers could get up to $10,000 back in state and federal tax credits and incentives.

“They have done good things with the pricing, starting at about $40,000. It mirrors existing truck placing and doesn’t price customers out of the market. Apples to apples, it is about $3,000 to $4,000 more. That is a premium but is reasonable,” Brinley said.

POWERTRAIN

The 2022 F-150 Lightning will come with two electric powertrain choices. The larger, extended range system will produce an estimated 563 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque. That will make the F-150 Lightning, Ford’s fastest pickup. It will have an estimated 0-60 mph time in the mid-4-second range when equipped with an extended-range battery. The smaller standard range version will have 426 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque.

TOWING AND PAYLOAD

The standard range truck will have a maximum of 2,000 pounds of payload and 7,700 pounds of available towing capacity with Ford’s tow package. The extended range F-150 Lightning will have a maximum of 1,800 pounds of payload and a maximum of 10,000 pounds of available towing capacity with Ford’s tow package.

RANGE

Ford will sell the F-150 Lightning with two options, a standard-range battery targeting 230 miles of range and an extended-range battery with an expected 300 miles.

CHARGING

On an 80 amp home charging station, the F-150 Lightning adds an average range of 30 miles per charging hour, fully charging an extended-range truck from 15 percent to 100 percent in about eight hours.

Buyers also will be able to tap a large public charging network of 63,000 stations through FordPass. On a 150-kilowatt DC fast charger, the extended-range F-150 Lightning is targeted to get up to 54 miles of range in 10 minutes and charge from 15 percent to 80 percent in about 41 minutes, according to Ford.

DRIVING DYNAMICS

The placement of the battery pack gives the truck a lower low center of gravity than its gas counterparts. That will provide better handling and a firmer road feel.

SAFETY

Ford’s Co-Pilot 360 advanced driver assistance system will be standard. It includes forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot alert, cross-traffic alert, a lane keeping system and other features.

EXTRA FEATURES

The truck can provide power for work projects and tailgates. It will provide 2.4 kilowatts of power, which Ford said is enough for power tools, laptops, televisions and even crockpots.

The hood, formerly the location of the F-150’s engine, now becomes lockable storage. It will provide 400 liters of volume and 400 pounds of payload, enough for two carry-on bags and one checked bag, or two sets of golf clubs.