Mercedes-Benz Launches Recalls for Almost 40,000 Sprinter, Freightliner Vans

Mercedes-Benz is recalling about 4,100 Sprinter and Freightliner vans from the 2019-2021 model years in the U.S. to fix a seat problem in some vehicles that might prevent the seat-mounted side airbag from operating correctly.

The automaker said that in some of the vans equipped with electrically adjustable front swivel seats, the seat wiring harness may be improperly routed or mounted within the swivel-seat frame and could become pinched and damaged during the electric adjustment of the seat position.

Consequently, the seat-mounted side airbag may not operate properly and the side airbag may either deploy inadvertently or may not deploy as designed in the event of a crash.

The vehicles were produced with routing and mounting of the front seat wiring harness outside of specifications where the wiring harness may not be held in place as specified if the front seats are swiveled to their maximum rotational distance.

Dealers will fix the problem by attaching a mounting clip in the correct position. The automaker said it will notify dealers and owners of the recall campaign in mid-July.

The automaker will recall another 33,000 Sprinter and Freightliner vans from the 2019-2021 model years to fix a software problem in the multimedia display that may cause the screen to remain black, or reboot after startup. This could result in the rearview camera image not displaying properly. That recall has the same timing as the seat wiring harness repair.