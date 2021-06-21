Tips for a Safe Long Distance Move by Verified Movers

Relocating your home to a new place is never easy. It doesn’t matter if we’re talking about crossing to a bordering state or moving to the other side of the country – you’ll need some help to make it happen. And what better help can we offer you than all of the tips for a safe long-distance move you’ll ever going to need.

Follow them throughout, and you’ll glide through the process. You won’t have to worry from the day you know that you’re moving to the day when you’re unpacking your stuff. However, you’ll still have to put some time and effort into it. Even if you’re using The Ghostruck App to help you out, you’ll have plenty of things on your plate.

Since there’s so much to do, let’s dive right into it and teach you how to handle it all.

Make a plan ASAP

As soon as you know you’re going to move, start making a plan. You’re about to relocate everything you have hundreds (or even thousands) of miles away. You don’t have much time to spare, and writing everything down is a good place to start.

Make a list of all moving-related tasks you need to complete. Know that this is going to be a long list, but you want it to be. This way, you can be sure that you didn’t forget anything. Cross things as you’re done with them, and you’ll feel weights falling off your back. As you can see, making a plan helps you in multiple ways.

Stay on schedule

Now that you have a plan in place, it’s essential to stick to it. If you can, do all the time-consuming things early on. This way, you won’t have to do everything at the last minute. Getting yourself in a situation like that can harm not only your morale but also your health.

If you want to make sure you don’t forget anything, there are a couple of tips professionals found at Verified Movers shared with us. For instance, you can put marks on your calendar to remind you when you need to do something moving-related. And if you haven’t used a calendar in a while, set up reminders on your phone. It’s an easy thing to do, and it’ll ensure you never skip a beat.

Get a few in-house estimates and hire reliable movers

Since you’re moving far away, you need to do everything you can to find the right company to help you out. And to get there, you should get an estimate from at least a couple of them. This is also something you want to do as early as you can. If you’re moving in the summer, movers will be pretty busy, so it’s best to secure them at least four weeks before the moving day.

However, picking the right company won’t be a walk in the park. Moving companies invest in getting positions on search engines by hiring marketing companies like Movers Development, but being on the top of search results does not mean that the company provides great service. There are other factors that should be taken into consideration before hiring movers.

So, if any of your friends or family moved recently, ask them for recommendations. Check the reviews and look for credentials. Only this way can you be sure that you’re making the right choice.

Pack carefully

You may think that you’re already a packing expert, but we could write an entirely new article of tips for a safe long-distance move dedicated to packing only. Hence, it’s something unique, and it can be very challenging.

We’ll go over a few things that should help you save money, downsize, and safely get your items to your new home.

Make an inventory list . Your belongings will be spread across states, so you must know what you own. And if you have it all in one place, it’ll be easy to figure out if anything is missing.

. Your belongings will be spread across states, so you must know what you own. And if you have it all in one place, it’ll be easy to figure out if anything is missing. Figure out what you’ll put where . It’s crucial that you’re sure all of your furniture will fit into a new home. Measure how much open floor space there is in both houses, and go from there. It’s a much more reliable way than going by square footage.

. It’s crucial that you’re sure all of your furniture will fit into a new home. Measure how much open floor space there is in both houses, and go from there. It’s a much more reliable way than going by square footage. Downsize . Long-distance moves are charged by weight, so the fewer things you have, the less you’ll pay. Think about what you don’t need, and sell it or donate it to those in need.

. Long-distance moves are charged by weight, so the fewer things you have, the less you’ll pay. Think about what you don’t need, and sell it or donate it to those in need. Think about the distance when packing the boxes . Don’t forget that these will travel a long way. So, be sure to put plenty of padding in there, but also label all of them. This way, your things will be safe, and you’ll avoid confusion.

. Don’t forget that these will travel a long way. So, be sure to put plenty of padding in there, but also label all of them. This way, your things will be safe, and you’ll avoid confusion. Let the professionals handle it. You might know how to play cargo Tetris when packing for a road trip, but packing for a move is a different animal. Therefore, there’s nothing wrong with letting the professionals do what they do the best.

Plan with your delivery window in mind

Depending on your moving company and on how far you’re going, your belongings might arrive more than two weeks after you’re there. So, you can’t afford to overlook your delivery window. You might have to live a month without your things, so you must be wise.

Pack all the necessities in a couple of boxes that you’ll bring with you. Also, plan to buy a few things when you get to your new home. If you prepare for it, there won’t be any stress involved.

Move during off-season

As you already know, the moving industry had to adapt to keep America moving forward during the recent pandemic. They mostly managed to stay on top of everything, but they’ll also try to do as much as they can when the summer season hits. The prices will be higher, and as we already mentioned, they’ll be a lot busier.

So, the final of the tips for a safe long-distance move we have for you today is to try to move during the offseason. Not only will this save you hundreds of dollars, but your experience will be much better. And if this is too much for you, at least try to move on a weekday in the middle of the month. Even at the peak of the season, this is when movers are free the most (and probably the cheapest).