GM Recalls More Than 700,000 Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Trucks

2016 GMC Sierra is one of the vehicles GM is recalling to fix an airbag issue. (Photo: GM)

General Motors said it will recall about 700,000 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups from multiple model years to fix a variety of problems, including one that will have truck owners waiting for months for the replacement parts to come in.

That recall involves 410,019 GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, 3500, and Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks from the 2015 through 2016 model years.

These trucks could have their roof-rail airbag inflator end cap detach from the inflator, or the inflator sidewall may rupture. That would prevent the airbags from working properly and in some instances could send shrapnel into the passenger cabin, according to a document filed with the National Highway Traffic Administration.

Dealers aren’t allowed to sell any used vehicle with the problem until it is fixed. GM said that as of July 1, it was still waiting for replacement parts.

That automaker plans to send out letters to owners informing them of the safety risk on Aug. 16.

Owners will receive a second notice when the parts are is available. They can take the trucks to dealers who will fix the problem for no charge.

Owners may contact GMC customer service at (888) 988-7267 or Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020. GM’s number for this recall is N202324251.

The second recall involves 331,274 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, 3500 and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 vehicles equipped with a Duramax diesel 6.6-liter engine and an optional engine-block heater cord. All are from the 2017-2019 model years.

An electrical short-circuit may occur in the engine-block heater cable or in the terminals that connect the heater cable to the block heater.

To fix the problem, dealers will disable the block heater. The automaker said will provide replacement block heaters and cords free of charge in what it called a separate customer satisfaction campaign.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Aug. 16. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020, and GMC customer service at (800) 462-8782. GM’s number for this recall is 212329840.