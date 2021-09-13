Toyota Recalls 160,000 Tundras to Fix Headlamp Fire Risk

Toyota recalled nearly 160,000 Tundra pickup trucks to fix a headlamp circuit defect that could start a fire.

In 2018-2021 Tundra vehicles equipped with halogen headlamps, the electrical circuit for the system may power the high and low beams simultaneously, which could overheat the electrical connector.

In a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Toyota said the halogen headlamp electrical circuits were designed incorrectly. That allowed the circuits for both the high and low beam bulb filaments to be energized simultaneously when the high beams are switched on.

That creates a problem where the high bean could be continuously switched on in a commercial setting when the vehicle is idling or driving at low speed for extended periods of time without the benefit of a strong airflow to cool the headlamp connector. The excess heat could lead to degradation of the bulb insulation and eventually the bulb connector. An overheated circuit could start a fire “that may propagate to other parts of the vehicle,” the automaker said.

Toyota will tell owners of the Tundras with the potential problem to take their pickups to a dealer for inspection. Dealers will modify the engine wire harness assembly and replace any damaged bulb, bulb connector, and/or headlight assembly as necessary, free of charge.

The automaker said it will mail owner notification letters on Oct. 4. Customers can also contact Toyota customer service at (800) 331-4331. Toyota’s numbers for this recall are 21TB06 and 21TA06.