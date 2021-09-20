Toyota’s 2022 Tundra Pickup Truck is Bigger and Stronger

The Toyota Tundra – the oldest pickup truck on the market – is about to become the newest.

Toyota unveiled a complete redesign of its full-size pickup truck in Detroit Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Toyota Tundra.

POWERTRAIN

Toyota is going with a two engine strategy for the new Tundra. It is forgoing the turbocharged four-cylinder Chevrolet sells in some configurations of the Silverado and the big V8s every automaker offers with their half-ton pickup trucks.

The Tundra’s standard engine The first is a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 that will produce up to 389 horsepower and 479-pound-feet of torque.

Toyota is following its standard playbook and offering a hybrid option, just as it does throughout its model range. The automaker is calling the hybrid option the i-FORCE MAX. It will provide up to 437 horsepower and 583-pound feet of torque.

Both powertrains include a new 10-speed automatic transmission.

TOWING AND PAYLOAD

The standard engine will have a maximum towing capacity of 12,000 pounds and a maximum payload of 1,940 pounds. The hybrid will have the same payload as the standard V6 engine, but its maximum towing capacity falls to 11,500 pounds.

TECHNOLOGY

Technology is one of the areas where Toyota has made significant upgrades to make the Tundra competitive with the latest offerings in the segment. The current model is 14 years old and has fallen behind the other pickup trucks.

If the owner pays for the service, the truck can act as a hotspot for up to 10 devices. It has a 110-volt outlet in the truck bed. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The dashboard will have a standard 8-inch touchscreen. There’s an optional 14-inch screen. The resolution is improved, and there is better touch responsiveness. The driver information display has two analog readouts that surround a 4.1-inch information screen. There’s an optional, all-digital 12.3-inch driver information display. Toyota has mounted two microphones in the cabin so that passengers can access the phone and voice controls.

SAFETY

Toyota’s expanded is standard automated driver assistance suite of features for the Tundra. The system includes forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and adaptive cruise control. The truck also has automatic high beams that switch on and off to not disturb oncoming traffic.

STYLING

The exterior design will be the most controversial aspect of the 2022 Toyota Tundra. Both the fenders and the hood feature prominent ridges that are distinctive. It is part of a design language stylists from Toyota’s Newport Beach, Calif., design house called “technical muscle.” They say they want it to be a visual “exemplification of toughness and capability.”

DRIVING

Toyota says it has engineered body roll out of the truck and improved stability by beefing up its construction while still using lightweight materials. The truck is now slightly wider and longer than the current model.

BODY STYLES AND TRIM LEVELS

Toyota will sell two four-door options, a Double Cab and CrewMax with a larger cabin. The Double Cab models will be offered with the choice of a 6.5-foot bed or an 8.1-foot bed that comes with the double cab models. The CrewMax truck models will have either a 5.5-foot bed or a new 6.5-foot bed. All will have a four-wheel-drive option.

There will be five trim levels: SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum and 1794 available. The off-road driving optimized TRD Pro only will be available with the hybrid powertrain. Additionally, the i-FORCE MAX only is for sale with the Limited, Platinum and 1794 trims.

PRICE AND FUEL ECONOMY

Toyota said it would release price and fuel economy information closer to the start of Tundra sales late this year. It said the more powerful hybrid configuration would offer the best fuel efficiency of the two engine choices.