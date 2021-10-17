Toyota Tundra, Honda Ridgeline are the Most Durable Trucks

People purchase pickup trucks for their ability to haul, tow and tackle rough roads and terrain. But that wears down vehicles.

However, a small percentage of pickup trucks last more than 200,000 miles, according to a recent study by iSeeCars.com.

Here are the five pickup trucks that surpassed the 200,000 mark.

Toyota Tundra

The first on the list of the most dependable trucks is the Toyota Tundra, known for being an all-around truck for most consumers.

The study found that 3.79 percent of all Toyota Tundras will last longer than 200,000 miles. These are the models equipped with V8 engines and automatic six-speed transmissions.

Toyota is about to start selling a redesigned Tundra that only has a V6 engine. While most Toyotas are reliable, it will be many years before consumers know if the new model can hold the crown as the most durable pickup truck.

Honda Ridgeline

Honda’s midsize Ridgeline is the second most durable truck and tops the list of smaller pickups. It’s different from the other vehicles because Honda builds the truck on a unibody platform rather than the traditional body-on-frame of other pickups. That gives the Ridgeline good fuel economy and comfort but reduces its towing capacity. The lack of towing heavy gear like trailers and boats might contribute to its longevity. iSeeCars found that 3.4 percent of Ridgelines last more than 200,000 miles.

Toyota Tacoma

Toyota’s reputation holds firm with the third most durable truck on the list, the Toyota Tacoma. The smaller cousin to the Tundra, 2.8 percent of Tacomas make it far over 200,000 miles. That Tacoma is the oldest pickup truck on the market without a significant redesign. Older models tend to be more durable because automakers have years to work out design kinks that hurt reliability. Toyota hasn’t provided plans but has hinted that it will replace the truck with a new generation Tacoma within the next couple of years, following its strategy with the larger Tundra.

Nissan Titan

The Nissan Titan ranks second on the durability list for full-size pickup trucks, with 2.3 percent making it past 200,000 miles. But consumers have to be aware that’s only a small number of trucks. Nissan sells the fewest full-size pickups of any manufacturer in the U.S., while Ford and GM both sell more than a half-million annually.

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Next up is the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, which is a go-to truck for many businesses and families. It’s known for being versatile on job sites and is a favorite with the towing crowd. The study found that 2.1 percent are still running after 200,000 miles.

Ford F-150

The Ford F-150 is just a touch behind the Silverado, with 2 percent lasting more than 200,000 miles. Like the Silverado, it is often used as a work truck during the week and a family-hauler on the weekends, piling up the miles. It also is the best-selling pickup truck – or any vehicle type – in the U.S.

Others

The rest of the truck segment falls below the 2 percent market for lasting more than 200,000 miles. The GMC Sierra hits the 1.8 percent threshold. The Ram 1500 trails at 1.2 percent. The Nissan Frontier logs 1.1 percent. The Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, sibling midsize trucks, come in at 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.