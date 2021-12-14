The Best Truck Bed Campers in Every Price Range

When you want to take the road less traveled to spend time exploring the outdoors, a truck bed camper is often the best way to go. Here are the best truck bed campers to look at if you already have a good truck in the driveway and don’t want to invest in a decked-out motorhome.

Truck bed campers come in various shapes, sizes, and configurations. To choose the best truck bed camper, decide whether you want a hard side or a pop-up camper. Then choose between a short bed or a long bed model. Also pick between pop-up campers and hard-side campers.

Pop-ups feature a roof that raises and lowers the upper part of the camper. Hard-side have a fixed roof and solid sidewalls.

Here’s a look at the best truck bed campers on the market to suit a varying range of needs:

Best Pop-Up Truck Camper: Northstar 600ss ($23,995)

The Northstar 600ss is a pop-up truck camper designed to fit midsize trucks like the Tacoma, Canyon, and Colorado. It works with a long or short bed. The camper includes everything needed to live off-the-grid. Northstar also has enough accessories to make for comfortable nomadic living. The base model starts at $23,995.

The 600ss features a Dometic refrigerator, extended cabover bed with a 6-inch mattress and, a two-burner stovetop. It has a 17-gallon freshwater tank, auto-ignition furnace, electric roof lift, MaxxAir Plus. The camper also features a screened entrance with a deadbolt and gas strut. The floor is insulated with block foam and the interior is outfitted with marine-grade ultralight plywood and LED lighting. For the electric, the 600ss comes equipped with a 12-volt mini-pump that operates a single sink, 25 amp power converter, and both interior and exterior 110v outlets. Northstar’s optional upgrades include an air conditioner and a 60-watt solar panel.

Northstar specs:

Interior height (Open) : 6’11”

Interior height (Closed) : 4’10”

Exterior width : 6’5”

Floor length : 6’3”

Overall length : 12’2”

Base dry weight : 1,258 lbs

Best For Living in Luxury: Northwood Arctic Fox 1150 ($36,971)

If you’re looking to explore the wilderness in style, consider the Northwood Arctic Fox 1150. This hardshell model owes its luxury to the over-cab sleeping area and extending sides. It’s designed for flatbed trucks and can sleep up to three people. Cozy furnishings and high-end accessories decorate the interior, making you feel at home wherever you’re parked.

The Arctic Fox 1150 comes standard with an insulated floor and walls, exterior LED lighting, 45-watt solar panel, heated water holding tanks, 3-burner range stove and water heater. It also has a standard microwave oven, refrigerator, queen mattress, foot pedal toilet, shelving, storage cabinets, fan vent, shower, and a dinette area.

Northwood offers an impressive slew of add-ons, too. You can choose from two different sizes of LED TVs, 100 and 170-watt solar panels, 2.5 Onan LP generator, thermal pane windows, extra storage, and a slide-out topper.

Northwood specs:

Interior height : 6’7”

Exterior height : (approximately) 8’7”

Exterior width : (approximately) 8’1”

Floor length : 11’4”

Overall length : 19’

Base dry weight : 3,358 lbs

Best For Bare Bones Budgets: Project M — Four Wheel Campers ($9,795)

Even if you’re on a tight budget, there are plenty of affordable truck bed campers to choose from. Project M from Four Wheel Campers is one of our favorites. It’s a signature pop-up camper with gas-assist lifters available for use on mid-size and full-size trucks. The camper includes all the bare essentials for comfortable living out on the open road and is spacious enough to store your entire outdoor gear closet — and then some.

Project M features a pull-out bed that doubles in size, four adjustable windows, insulated roof and side walls, and interior shelving. The aluminum-welded frame is designed for off-roading. Aluminum siding is offered in seven different color options. For an additional cost, you can opt to add the Pre-Wire for Power package. That includes the installation of four LED lights as well as the pre-wiring for roof vent fans, rear floodlights, and solar power.

After installing the pre-wire package you can upgrade your camper with Four Wheel Campers’ AGM 12 Volt Battery Power Solution and optional truck charging package or combination battery and solar package. Other accessories available for add-on include a refrigerator, porta-potty, awning, vent, and vent fan.

Project M midSize truck model specs:

Interior height : 57” plus the depth of your truck bed

Exterior height (with roof open) : 58” plus height of your truck bed rails

The exterior height (with roof closed) : 37” plus height of your truck bed rails

exterior Width : 69”

Truck bed weight : 352 lbs (for 5’ truck bed), 377 lbs (for 6’ truck bed)

Best For Extreme Adventurers: Adventure Truck — Global Expedition Vehicles ($200,000)

When your journey calls for the most capable, extreme adventure vehicle out there, Global Expedition Vehicles answers with the Adventure Truck. Adventure Trucks — a partner company to Global Expeditions — custom builds bombproof off-grid living rigs onto the back of Ram 5500 or Ford F-550 chassis. The wheels are lifted five inches off the ground and outfitted with a rugged suspension system. Adventure Trucks are very maneuverable and fit into small spaces with ease but also sport spacious, feature-rich interiors.

The Adventure Truck offers cab-to-cabin access, an entry step system, underbed storage and door access. It has a full-height storage cabinet, and a front-mounted roof rack. The kitchen and galley components include a cabinetry package, stainless steel sink, induction stovetop. There is also a Vitrifrigo refrigerator/freezer, dining booth, and swivel mount table. A variable speed water pump connected to a 60-gallon freshwater supply and 26-gallon grey water tank complements the comprehensive bathroom with a shower and a swivel cassette toilet.

You can control the interior climate using the remote-powered exhaust fan and Webasto diesel heat system. There are a ton of upgrade options available, as well, such as an air conditioner, microwave, extra solar panels, expanded fresh water storage, and an awning.

Adventure Truck specs:

Height : 11’

Body length : 12’6”

Body width : 89”