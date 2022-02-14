New Tundra Points Way to Redesigned Toyota Tacoma

First, it was a complete redesign of the Tundra, and then the Sequoia – watch for a new generation Toyota Tacoma next and then a new 4Runner.

Toyota is already providing massive hints about the changes it has in store for the next generation Tacoma, which industry analysts expect to debut later this year or early in 2023.

The automaker will likely change the truck, and the 4Runner, to its new F1 platform it is using for the 2022 Tundra, the 2023 Sequoia, the global Land Cruiser and the Lexus LX SUV. That is part of an industry trend where automakers use modular platforms for a range of vehicles.

New Toyota Tacoma Powertrain

Expect the new Tacoma to have a different powertrain and improved fuel economy. Toyota offers a hybrid powertrain for most of its lineup, and that now is just making it to the body-on-frame trucks and SUVs.

Buyers of the 2022 Tundra can opt for Toyota’s new i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain. It will provide up to 437 horsepower, 583-pound feet of torque and a maximum towing capacity of 11,450 pounds.

It is the standard powertrain in the 2023 Sequoia, but because of differences in the body will have a 9,000-pound maximum towing capacity.

The new powertrains improve the Tundra’s fuel economy by about a third. That’s a big jump and makes it competitive with other half-ton full-size trucks.

The Tacoma and 4Runner, however, are expected to have a smaller powertrain because they aren’t as big as the Tundra and Sequoia. Owners don’t have the same towing and payload needs. But there’s a good chance a hybrid powertrain will be one of the choices.

The new Toyota trucks have a 10-speed automatic transmission. Expect the Tacoma and 4Runner to have new transmissions as part of the redesigned powertrain.

Toyota also has addressed noise complaints by making the new Tundra and Sequoia cabins quieter than previous models. The same complaints apply to the smaller trucks, and it’s unlikely Toyota would ignore them.

Technology Improvements

With the latest vehicles, Toyota has made significant technology improvements. Expect the same in the new Tacoma and 4Runner.

Once again, the new Tundra and Sequoia point in the direction Toyota will take with the Tacoma. It has a new tool chest to pick from.

Toyota has developed a Google-cloud-based navigation and infotainment system. It also added wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity to its new generation trucks.

Toyota is known for its tiny screens in the truck lineup. But the new dashboard on the Tundra has a larger 8-inch touchscreen. An optional 14-inch screen is available. Both are huge improvements over the previous screen. They also offer better resolution touch responsiveness.

Toyota also mounted two microphones in the cabin so that passengers can access the phone and voice controls. That’s a feature more automakers need to emulate.

Many Tacoma drivers like to go off-road, especially those that get the TRD package. Toyota showed improvements to the off-road trim level in the new Tundra, and they are likely to make it into the Tacoma and 4Runner.

The new controls make it easy to switch from two-wheel-drive into four-wheel-drive-high and 4WD-low.

Toyota’s Multi-Terrain Select system gives drivers adjustable settings to control wheel spin over different types of terrain. The new truck has an automated crawl function with five settings via a dial in the center console. That drives the car at low speed while the driver navigates trail hazards. Consider it a low-speed, off-road cruise control. There’s also a downhill assist control for steep descents.

Shared Platforms

The Tundra and Tacoma also hint at the relationship between the new Tacoma and 4Runner.

Essentially the Sequoia is a Tundra up front, but with different sheet metal and then a full cabin that extends to the rear, said Mike Sweers, executive chief engineer for the Toyota Tundra, Sequoia, Tacoma and 4Runner vehicle programs.

“For Sequoia, I got to take the best parts of Tundra’s towing capability and combine it with the new Land Cruisers off-road capability and put ’em together,” Sweers said.

He declined to comment on the next Tacoma, citing the standard Toyota policy of not talking about new products before they are revealed.

But the automaker is following a familiar playbook in the industry, said Stephanie Brinley, an analyst with IHS Markit.

Automakers are leveraging platforms, engines, transmissions and other components across a range of vehicles.

No Date Announced

Toyota hasn’t said when a new Tacoma would debut, but engineers and executives at the company have all signaled that it is in the offing and could arrive as soon as this year or in early 2023.

“We think that Tacoma’s going to be shared on this platform as well. That’s the expectation,” Brinley said.

And just as Toyota paired the new Tundra and Sequoia, a new 4Runner won’t be far behind a redesigned Tacoma.

“We believe the Tacoma is coming in 2023 and the 4Runner in 24,” Brinley said.

The Tacoma is the best-selling midsize pickup truck in the U.S. It has about 40% of the market and more than double the sales of the Ford Ranger, the nearest competitor. The Tacoma and 4Runner are key drivers of Toyota’s North American profits. That’s because they both have significant sale volume and are aged vehicles. Toyota recouped all of the design and tooling investment long ago.

“Toyota wants to continue to lead the midsize pickup market,” Brinley said.

The single platform strategy and improvements they are making in technology and powertrains provide that opportunity, Brinley said.

“They’re leveraging the platforms, and they’re leveraging all the technology, all the trailer-towing technology, all the powertrain technology,” and that makes it easier to update the models, Brinley said.

