Ford Recalls 250,000 F-250 and F-350 Super Duty Trucks

Ford is recalling nearly 250,00 F-250 and F-350 SuperCab and Crew Cab pickup trucks because there is a risk that the driveshaft could fracture.

All of the affected trucks are equipped with gasoline engines and aluminum driveshafts. Ford said that underbody heat and noise insulators may loosen and contact the aluminum driveshaft, which could damage the driveshaft and create a fracture. They are from the 2017 through 2022 model years.

Ford said that creates a safety risk.

“A fractured driveshaft may result in loss of motive power while driving, unintended vehicle movement while the vehicle is in park if the parking brake is not applied, and secondary damage to surrounding components. A fractured driveshaft may also contact the ground which may cause loss of control of the vehicle while driving. A fractured driveshaft increases the risk of injury or crash,” the automaker said in a notice filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The problem is caused by inadequate adhesion of the insulators to the vehicle underbody results in loosening and sagging of the insulators, Ford said.

It started to receive reports of the problem in December and looked into the issue in January, searching for reports of broken driveshafts in its truck.

It found the problem was isolated to 2017-2022 Super Duty trucks. Ford said if found 40 reports received from July 28, 2017 through November 15, 2021 alleging broken driveshafts potentially related to sagging passenger-side underbody insulators. All involved Super Duty SuperCab and Crew Cab vehicles with an aluminum driveshaft.

Ford said it is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to this condition.

The automaker plans to send a letter to the owners of the trucks in early April. It will ask them to go to Ford dealers, where technicians will inspect and repair the driveshaft as necessary, and properly attach the underbody insulators, free of charge. Owners may contact Ford customer service at (866) 436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 22S09.

