How Trucking Can Improve Efficiency and Increase Profits

Editor’s note: Written by Corey Riggins, vice president of Capacity at NEXT Trucking. This is one in a series of periodic guest columns by industry thought leaders.

The last two years have created a tumultuous environment for the global supply chain.

International shipping rates skyrocketed to all-time highs, ports faced crippling congestion, and carrier capacity became a precious commodity. Unforeseen events like COVID-19, the blockage of the Suez Canal, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and skyrocketing diesel prices have ripple effects throughout the industry.

For many carriers, the continual disruptions to the global supply chain have created tremendous demand and increased the amount shippers are willing to pay for capacity. However, the picture isn’t rosy on all fronts, as fuel prices have skyrocketed, eating into increased profits. In addition, ongoing congestion at the ports harms driver productivity, which directly affects the take-home pay of carriers as a whole. The recent shutdown of exports from China due to COVID-19 will increase unpredictability.

Given all this uncertainty and volatility, motor carriers need to evaluate all the pieces in the puzzle before making investments. They should consider risk management measures and “efficiency solutions” as part of their overall capital expenditure, as a way to take advantage of the current financial windfall, while avoiding another “trucker bloodbath” and overall asset saturation which came after the last boom-cycle.

Make Your ELD Actionable

Carriers can look at electronic logging devices in one of two ways. First, they can assume it is a forced solution that allows big brother to keep track of who’s following the rules or not, regardless of the safety implications. We all know stories of drivers choosing between strictly adhering to hours of service requirements or finding a safe place to park.

Or, they can start to consider the vital value of the information an ELD solution offers. For example, ELD can answer basic questions like, “are drivers speeding?” or “are drivers aggressively slamming the breaks? Both hurt mileage per gallon, increase wear and tear and can damage goods during transport. Conversely, ELDs can also help carriers make a case that damage was caused on someone else’s watch since there’s proof a driver was safe in their driving.

In addition, ELDs integrate with your customers, which means your overall customer service increases. Fewer check calls are needed, and frankly, carriers that integrate with their shippers are much more valued and dependable. With money being poured into trucking, this can be a great time to invest in an ELD for non-regulatory reasons.

Here are some ways to improve revenue and tap ELD technology to create efficiencies.

Cut Down Idling Time

Burning fuel to stay still is bad for everyone. It’s bad for carriers, bad for drivers and terrible for the environment.

Now is the perfect time to start analyzing where idling is happening and addressing the root cause. Fleets regularly running into long idle times at a particular terminal might want to start thinking about carrying goods for a different shipper since nearly every shipper in the industry desperately seeks capacity.

And this advice isn’t limited to replacing customers. For example, many shippers are opening up their hours of operation, making it so carriers can arrive outside a typical 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. workday. For carriers, this might mean shifting a driver’s hours to avoid peak traffic and cutting down wait times at a dropoff location.

Maximize Your Utilization

Many carriers are content to meet their current contracts since income can be excellent when we have extended peak times like now.

With such high demand, it’s possible to find new revenue sources that aren’t outside of a trucking company’s business (in other words, this isn’t some plea to sign up for an ad network that puts ads on the side of trailers).

Instead, consider accepting spot-freight, either directly or through a digital marketplace. Rather than focusing on side-hustle-like gimmicks, it’s possible to increase fleet utilization by truly handling spot work or building round trips by relying on an outside solution. For instance, if a carrier is ending their load by terminating an empty, it might make sense to look at a marketplace to pick up a one-way load ending near the carrier’s yard. If a carrier has freight terminating in Nashville, it might make sense to look at marketplaces to see if freight is coming out of Nashville that’s close to the route a driver will take to head home.

Look at marketplaces to fulfill your day, not just on a container by container transactional basis. Marketplaces can bundle jobs with matching dual transactions to ensure a driver won’t just bobtail in and out of a terminal but always has a container to ingate and outgate. That maximizes productivity, which positively impacts the carrier’s wallet share.

Good Time For Trucking

Right now is a great time to be in trucking. However, as we’ve learned in the past, the industry is cyclical, and there’s no guarantee that we’ll remain in such demand. Carriers that better leverage their ELD, cut their idling time, and find new ways to find freight to haul will position themselves better for when the next cycle starts.

Editor’s note: Trucks.com welcomes divergent thoughts and opinions on transport technology and trucking industry issues. Use the comments section to cite yours. Qualified opinion leaders are welcome to offer suggestions for opinion columns. Contact info@trucks.com.