Mercedes-Benz Plans Major Upgrade for 2023 Sprinter Van

Mercedes-Benz is upgrading the 2023 Sprinter van with new engines, a new transmission and a new all-wheel-drive system.

Mercedes-Benz is making multiple improvements to its popular Sprinter van for the 2023 model year.

While the large van will look essentially the same, the automaker has upgraded the powertrain, making it more efficient, and will offer a new transmission and all-wheel-drive system. Mercedes will only offer four-cylinder gas and diesel engines in the 2023 model, scrapping its previously provided six-cylinder.

It will make the changes in 2023 Sprinter vans sold in the U.S. starting early next year.

2023 Sprinter Powertrains

The automaker said the new OM654 line of gas and diesel engines is less polluting, accelerates fasters, has greater torque, and reduces noise and vibration in the van.

Mercedes will offer three versions. The gas engine will provide up to 188 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The Sprinter also can be equipped with two diesel configurations of the engine. The standard model will provide 168 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The second, more powerful choice will deliver 208 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque.

The improvement with the new engines results from Mercedes using a combination of aluminum block and steel pistons and making other changes that reduce friction. It also added multi-way exhaust gas recirculation and changed the position of the diesel exhaust gas after treatment to reduce heat loss, lower emissions and improve efficiency.

The Sprinter does not have an EPA fuel economy rating as a commercial vehicle, and Mercedes does not provide estimates. But it said the change from six-cylinder to four-cylinder engines will improve fuel economy.

New Sprinter Van Transmission

Mercedes-Benz made a new nine-speed automatic transmission standard for all Sprinter van configurations. The new transmission also improves fuel economy and acceleration through quicker gear shifts while reducing noise levels.

The new all-wheel-drive system comes from what the automaker uses in its passenger cars. It replaces a four-wheel-drive system and comes only with diesel models of the Sprinter. The gas version is rear-wheel-drive.

Mercedes said the new all-wheel-drive system would provide drivers with automatic torque on demand, with up to a 50 percent/50 percent split per axle. The old system provided 35 percent of torque to the front and 65 percent to the rear axle when in 4×4 mode.

Other aspects of the Sprinter’s off-road capability remain the same in ground clearance, approach angle, departure angle and breakover angle.

Sprinter Is Overlanding Favorite

Mercedes doesn’t break down sales by commercial and consumer segments, but the Sprinter van is popular as rugged recreation and overlanding vehicle.

The company says it sees heightened interest from consumers who plan to modify the vehicles for camping and outdoor adventures. It also is used by small businesses such as plumbers, dog groomers, mobile barbers and bicycle repair services.