Best December 2019 SUV Purchase and Lease Deals

Trucks.com compiled a list of deals that represent the best value for consumers. Incentives vary by region, so check with a local dealership. And don’t be afraid to negotiate.
The deals in this article are valid through at least Jan. 2, although some may be extended.
2019 Nissan Armada
The deal:
- 0% financing for 36 months plus up to $3,000 NMAC cash or $4,500 cash back
- Expires Jan. 2
What you get:
- Starting price on the 2019 Nissan Armada: $47,100
- 2WD or 4WD
- Four trim levels: SV, SL, Platinum and Platinum Reserve
- 5.6-liter V8 engine with 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque
- Seven-speed automatic transmission
- Standard features: 8-inch infotainment touch screen, satellite radio, Bluetooth, four USB ports, dual-zone automatic climate control, navigation and push-button start
2019 BMW X7
The deal:
- 2.99% financing for 60 months
- Expires Jan. 2
What you get:
- Starting price on the 2019 BMW X7: $73,900
- Three trim levels: xDrive40i, xDrive50i, M50i
- Engine options: twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder, twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, M Performance-tuned twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8
- Standard features: Apple CarPlay, BMW ConnectedDrive, Wi-Fi hot spot, USB outlets, 10-speaker sound system, satellite radio, panoramic moonroof, quad-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, heated front seats
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier
The deal:
- $10,460 below MSRP
- 2019 Tahoe Premier based on $79,665 MSRP
- Expires Jan. 2
What you get:
- Starting price on the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe: $49,000
- 2WD or 4WD
- Two engine options: 5.3-liter V8 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission or a 6.2-liter V8 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission
- Standard features: leather-appointed front bucket seats, 8-inch infotainment touch screen, navigation, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB, AUX outlet
2019 Infiniti QX80
The deal:
- 0% financing for 60 months plus $4,000 winter bonus
- Expires Jan. 2
What you get:
- Starting price on the 2019 Infiniti QX80: $65,500
- 2WD or 4WD
- Three trim levels: Luxe, Luxe 4WD and Limited 4WD
- 5.6-liter V8 engine paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission
- 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque
- Standard features: 8-inch infotainment touch screen, navigation, tri-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, remote start, moonroof, Bluetooth, four USB ports, satellite radio and a Bose audio system
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
The deal:
- 2.61% financing for 24-60 months
- Expires Jan. 2
What you get:
- Starting price on the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover: $90,900
- Six powertrain options including a PHEV, diesel, V6 gasoline and V8 gasoline
- Eight-speed automatic transmission
- Standard equipment: 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights
- Technology: Terrain Response, dynamic stability control, hill-descent control, front and rear parking aid with rearview camera, lane-keep assist and powered gesture tailgate
- Features: sliding panoramic roof, grained leather seats, 16-way heated front seats, tri-zone climate control, 10-inch Touch Pro Duo, Meridian sound system and InControl Remote and Protect
2019 Chevrolet Suburban
The deal:
- 0% financing for 72 months
- Expires Jan. 2
What you get:
- Starting price for the 2019 Chevrolet Suburban: $50,800
- 2WD or 4WD
- Three trim levels: LS, LT, Premier
- 5.3-liter V8 with 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque
- Six-speed automatic transmission
- Available on Premier grade only: 6.2-liter V8 with 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission
- Standard equipment: 8-inch infotainment touch screen, Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, USB ports, auxiliary jack, leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry, remote start, tri-zone climate control and 12-volt power outlets
2019 Cadillac Escalade
The deal:
- $8,000 purchase allowance
- Expires Jan. 2
What you get:
- Starting price on the 2019 Cadillac Escalade: $75,195
- 2WD or 4WD
- Four trim levels: Escalade, Luxury, Premium Luxury, Platinum
- 6.2-liter V8 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission
- 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque
- Standard features: 8-inch infotainment touch screen, four USB ports, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Teen Driver, auxiliary jack, front bucket seats with leather seating surfaces, keyless entry, push-button start, satellite radio, 16-speaker Bose audio system, CD player, Bluetooth and 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot spot capability
Eileen Falkenberg-Hull December 5, 2019
