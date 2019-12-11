Best December 2019 SUV Purchase and Lease Deals

Get 0 percent financing for 60 months plus a $4,000 bonus on a 0219 Infiniti QX80. (Photo: Infiniti)

Trucks.com compiled a list of deals that represent the best value for consumers. Incentives vary by region, so check with a local dealership. And don’t be afraid to negotiate.

The deals in this article are valid through at least Jan. 2, although some may be extended.

2019 Nissan Armada

The deal:

0% financing for 36 months plus up to $3,000 NMAC cash or $4,500 cash back

Expires Jan. 2

What you get:

Starting price on the 2019 Nissan Armada : $47,100

: $47,100 2WD or 4WD

Four trim levels: SV, SL, Platinum and Platinum Reserve

5.6-liter V8 engine with 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque

Seven-speed automatic transmission

Standard features: 8-inch infotainment touch screen, satellite radio, Bluetooth, four USB ports, dual-zone automatic climate control, navigation and push-button start

2019 BMW X7

The deal:

2.99% financing for 60 months

Expires Jan. 2

What you get:

Starting price on the 2019 BMW X7 : $73,900

: $73,900 Three trim levels: xDrive40i, xDrive50i, M50i

Engine options: twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder, twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, M Performance-tuned twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8

Standard features: Apple CarPlay, BMW ConnectedDrive, Wi-Fi hot spot, USB outlets, 10-speaker sound system, satellite radio, panoramic moonroof, quad-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, heated front seats

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier

The deal:

$10,460 below MSRP

2019 Tahoe Premier based on $79,665 MSRP

Expires Jan. 2

What you get:

Starting price on the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe : $49,000

: $49,000 2WD or 4WD

Two engine options: 5.3-liter V8 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission or a 6.2-liter V8 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission

Standard features: leather-appointed front bucket seats, 8-inch infotainment touch screen, navigation, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB, AUX outlet

2019 Infiniti QX80

The deal:

0% financing for 60 months plus $4,000 winter bonus

Expires Jan. 2

What you get:

Starting price on the 2019 Infiniti QX80 : $65,500

: $65,500 2WD or 4WD

Three trim levels: Luxe, Luxe 4WD and Limited 4WD

5.6-liter V8 engine paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission

400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque

Standard features: 8-inch infotainment touch screen, navigation, tri-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, remote start, moonroof, Bluetooth, four USB ports, satellite radio and a Bose audio system

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

The deal:

2.61% financing for 24-60 months

Expires Jan. 2

What you get:

Starting price on the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover: $90,900

Six powertrain options including a PHEV, diesel, V6 gasoline and V8 gasoline

Eight-speed automatic transmission

Standard equipment: 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights

Technology: Terrain Response, dynamic stability control, hill-descent control, front and rear parking aid with rearview camera, lane-keep assist and powered gesture tailgate

Features: sliding panoramic roof, grained leather seats, 16-way heated front seats, tri-zone climate control, 10-inch Touch Pro Duo, Meridian sound system and InControl Remote and Protect

2019 Chevrolet Suburban

The deal:

0% financing for 72 months

Expires Jan. 2

What you get:

Starting price for the 2019 Chevrolet Suburban : $50,800

: $50,800 2WD or 4WD

Three trim levels: LS, LT, Premier

5.3-liter V8 with 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque

Six-speed automatic transmission

Available on Premier grade only: 6.2-liter V8 with 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission

Standard equipment: 8-inch infotainment touch screen, Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, USB ports, auxiliary jack, leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry, remote start, tri-zone climate control and 12-volt power outlets

2019 Cadillac Escalade

The deal:

$8,000 purchase allowance

Expires Jan. 2

What you get: