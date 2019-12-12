Workhorse/Hackney Mail Truck Bidding Team Breaks Up

Workhorse Group Inc., the small Ohio company paired with VT Hackney to compete for the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Postal Service advanced mail truck contract, said the team has broken up.
Workhorse said will pay VT Hackney $7 million for certain intellectual property and engineering assets and that the companies are no longer working together. The two companies designed several prototypes of an electric mail truck that underwent Postal Service testing.
The split comes as the Postal Service gets ready to offer a manufacturing request for proposal to one or more of the teams competing to build the next-generation mail truck. The contract to supply 180,000 new vehicles is expected to be worth more than $6.3 billion. The agency is scheduled to put out the RFP in the coming weeks.
“We announced during our November Board meeting that the RFP would be released by the end of the year,” Postal Service spokeswoman Kim Frum said in an email.
The work could go to one company or be split among several manufacturers.
It’s not clear whether the split with VT Hackney will affect Workhorse’s chances of landing the contract.
“While the two companies get along and are friendly with each other, we do not have any active relationship at this point,”said Duane Hughes, chief executive of Workhorse, based in Loveland, Ohio.
Workhorse deposited $1 million in cash and $6.6 million worth of its common stock in an escrow account. To close the deal, which was disclosed in a recent regulatory filing, certain conditions have to be met. Hughes declined to disclose details.
“The closure is dependent upon a couple of, I will call them inflection points, that haven’t been publicly made available,” he said. “It’s not a matter of public record what we are doing, but it’s something exciting for us when it does happen.”
The first $1 million is due “upon satisfaction of certain conditions,” according to the filing. The remaining $6 million “shall be payable in cash within 45 days if certain additional conditions are attained,” it said. If that second cash payment is not made within 105 days, the stock in the escrow account will be due to VT Hackney.
Executives at VT Hackney did not return several calls asking about the deal.
VT Hackney, now ST Engineering Hackney Inc., was one of six prime contractors awarded a total of $37.4 million in September 2016 to design and build working mail truck prototypes. Half of the prototypes were to feature hybrid and new technologies, including alternative fuel capabilities such as electric and hybrid powertrains.
Two competitors have dropped out.
Still in the running are the Oshkosh/Ford team, the North America arm of India’s car giant, Mahindra, and Turkey’s Karsan, which has teamed with Morgan Olson. Workhorse was the subcontractor on the VT Hackney prototype program. It supplied the electric powertrain and chassis. VT Hackney built the body.
Workhorse, a micro-cap company with few sales and a negative cash flow, has been working to raise enough money to get its new electric delivery van into production.
This year it has signed a flurry of deals to sell, license or set up other arrangements for assets that are no longer its core focus, which is now its last-mile electric delivery van.
Workhorse will license its hybrid-electric pick-up truck technology to company founder, Steve Burns. He left the company a year ago to start Lordstown Motors Corp. It plans to build a fully electric pick-up truck. Workhorse has a 10 percent stake in LMC. Workhorse recently closed the sale of its SureFly hybrid-electric multi-copter prototype and technology to Moog Inc. The two companies also formed a joint venture to further develop Workhorse’s truck-based delivery drone, the HorseFly.
“When people ask me about the Post Office, I would tell you, yes it could be very important but it’s also very important that, should we not win that Postal contract, that we still have a very good, successful business here that we are moving forward,” Hughes said.
So… why would VT Hackney back out? Interesting, doncha think? $7M doesn’t come close to paying for the lost opportunity cost of walking away from a lucrative contract. Probably doesn’t even cover the costs they already sank in the Proto phase. I don’t get it. Perhaps it means the word “lucrative” is used incorrectly.
This makes three now, with Utilimaster (owned by Spartan) saying no thanks right after the prototype award. Utilimaster had Motiv on their side for an electrified version, and they’re already supplying a few E Vans in CA for the Post Office. Then it was AM General bowing out because LEVC didn’t see the sense in carrying on. That was weird because LEVC has backing from Geely. And now these guys make three.
Ever wonder why no major auto/truck supplier that qualified in the first downslect to 15 players didn’t go on?
Are they going to be right hand drive
Will they have A/C.
It is important that we keep all who use these vehicles Comfortable during thier rounds delivering our mail.
No more heat exhaustion!!
Will the new vehicle have sir conditioning?
And, will it have back up cameras?
What happened to AM General’s bid?
I thought it was strange when the newly formed Lordstown Motor Corp (LMC) said they would be building the new Postal truck at their newly acquired Lordstown plant if VT Hackney/Workhorse team was selected. The plant was acquired from GM with all the expensive equipment that was formerly used to build the Chevy Cruze, so the new mail truck could be manufactured a lot more efficiently using the modern equipment than essentially hand building them at the VT Hackney or Workhorse plants. LMC was formed by Steve Burns who was previously CEO of Workhorse. There’s a close the between LMC and Workhorse as Workhorse transferred their Intellectual Property (mostly electric propulsion design) to LMC in exchange for some of their stock. The only product announced for LMC is the postal truck, if they win, and an electric pickup truck that appears to have been derived from the postal truck drivetrain. I could only speculate that VT Hackneyed must have been bought out for this to happen.
One other strange player operating in the background is GM. I can’t figure out why they would sell a 6 million square foot plant with all the equipment inside worth billions (according to LMC), to a startup like LMC unless there is more to the deal than meets the eye. GM and LG Chem are also spending billions of dollars to build a massive battery plant right next door to the Lordstown plant, and this week there is news of GM loaning LMC $40 million along with a option to buy back part of the LMC plant. All very strange. I wouldn’t be surprised if GM were suggesting to President Trump that if the postal truck were to be awarded to LMC many of the jobs lost when GM’s plant at Lordstown closed could be taken up at the LMC plant. This is important because Ohio is a key swing state on which the next election could be won or lost.
