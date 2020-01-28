Genesis Launches GV80, its First Luxury SUV

Having watched U.S. new vehicle sales shift to 70 percent SUVs, crossovers and pickup trucks, Genesis joined the crowd, unveiling the GV80, its first sport-utility vehicle in Miami Tuesday night.

The 3-row vehicle from Hyundai’s luxury brand launches in the U.S. with a choice of either a 2.5-liter or 3.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine. Each is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The GV80 is based on a rear-wheel-drive platform. All-wheel-drive is an option. The SUV models equipped with all-wheel drive in the U.S. will have an electronically controlled limited slip differential at the rear axle to enhance traction and improve performance in all driving conditions.

LOTS OF TECHNOLOGY

Genesis is packing the SUV with technology in a strategy to put its stamp on the luxury market. It is including several new features in the SUV that are firsts for the Genesis brand. Genesis wants to compete with Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and Lexus.

“We developed GV80 by looking inward and asking ourselves how Genesis brand DNA could differentiate our very first SUV,” said Mark Del Rosso, chief executive of Genesis Motor North America.

The features include electronically controlled suspension with road preview, and an active noise cancellation system to quiet the cabin.

The vehicle uses augmented reality navigation that overlays virtual driving guidelines on actual driving images to help drivers recognize roads. The SUV takes video from the front-mounted camera to display the images on the infotainment screen. That creates real-time, virtual graphic of the route.

A 14.5-inch, split-screen infotainment display sits atop the dashboard. Genesis said it kept the number of buttons and switches to a minimum for aesthetic purposes and ease of use.

QUIET CABIN

The noise reduction system is called Road-Noise Active Noise Control. Genesis said it employs digital signal processing to overcome the limitations of existing noise control technologies that rely on physical technology, such as sound-deadening materials and body structures. The system generates sound waves of opposite phases in 0.002 seconds by analyzing road noise in real-time. This reduces irregular, simultaneous road noise, according to the automaker.

The company said it is using another world-first technology by creating a driver’s seat that contains seven air cells. Genesis claims the system reduces fatigue from long hours of driving.

Genesis plans to make the new SUV a global model. The interior and exterior styling is a collaboration between Genesis design studios located in South Korea, the U.S. and Germany. It joins what has previously been a sedan lineup in the U.S. that includes the G70, G80 and G90 sedans.

It goes on sale later this year. Genesis has not provided price or fuel economy information.

Hyundai is using lightweight aluminum for the GV80’s doors, hood and tailgate to reduce the weight of the vehicle and improve fuel economy.

SAFETY FEATURES

The GV80 also comes with advanced safety technology including smart adaptive cruise control. It uses an artificial intelligence-based navigation technology that helps the SUV learn the driving characteristics of its drivers and mimics their driving when using autonomous functions.

It has a driving assist system that helps drivers make lane changes and merge into traffic. There also is a rear cross-traffic alert system.

The forward collision avoidance system looks for vehicles and pedestrians. The SUV has blind spot collision avoidance assist that reduces the chance of a collision when exiting a parallel parking spot.