GM to Bring Back Hummer as an All-Electric Pickup Truck

General Motors will relaunch its behemoth Hummer as an all-electric pickup truck under its GMC brand.

The automaker will start pitching the vehicle with a commercial that will be broadcast during the second quarter of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Known as a massive gas guzzler, GM shuttered the Hummer brand in 2010 during its financial restructuring. It tried to sell the business but couldn’t reach a deal.

Now it is bringing the name back as the GMC Hummer EV with a marketing campaign called “Quiet Revolution.”

SPORTS CAR FAST

The new Hummer will be a pickup truck with 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 pound-feet of torque and 0 to 60 mph acceleration in 3 seconds. It goes on sale in September 2021.

“GMC builds premium and capable trucks and SUVs and the GMC Hummer EV takes this to new heights,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC. “We are excited to debut our revolutionary zero-emissions truck during the biggest night in TV advertising.”

The automaker will only tease images of the Hummer in its early advertising. It will reveal the entire vehicle on May 20. GM will build the new Hummer at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant. The automaker is concentrating electric and advanced vehicle assembly at that factory.

GM said the GMC Hummer EV will provide “incredible on- and off-road capability. All of this is combined with the vastly reduced noise and zero emissions inherent in the operation of an electric vehicle.”

The company did not provide pricing or other information about the Hummer.

URBAN ASSAULT VEHICLE TREND

The new Hummer fits in an emerging market of “electric urban assault vehicles” that will be hitting the pavement over the next several years, according to Brian Johnson, an analyst with Barclays.

GM said it is also working on an electric pickup truck. Ford plans an F-150 EV.

Rivian, a Plymouth, Mich., startup that counts Ford and as an investor is team with the automaker to build an electric Lincoln.

“Working with Rivian marks a pivotal point for Lincoln as we move toward a future that includes fully electric vehicles,” said Joy Falotico, president of The Lincoln Motor Co. “This vehicle will take Quiet Flight to a new place – zero emissions, effortless performance and connected and intuitive technology. It’s going to be stunning.”

Rivian will also build its own vehicles. It plans to start production of the R1T electric pickup truck at a former Mitsubishi auto factory in Normal, Ill. later this year. It also plans to build the R1S SUV. Both will start at about $70,000. Like GMC with the Hummer, Rivian is pitching the pair as adventure vehicles.

Tesla recently introduced Cybertruck. It uses an ultra-hard, cold-rolled stainless exoskeleton instead of a traditional body on frame construction. Tesla said it will start deliveries in late 2021. The base model starts at $39,900. The mid-range dual motor model is $49,900 and the tri-motor begins at $69,900.

Bollinger Motors plans to start selling $125,000 boxy, Hummer-inspired battery-electric B1 SUVs and B2 pickup trucks also aimed at the adventure crowd.

These offerings are coming because GM and the other companies are starting to understand that electric vehicles also need to capture consumer imagination, Johnson said in a report to auto industry investors.