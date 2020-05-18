Toyota Brings Back 5-Passenger Venza Crossover

Toyota is bringing back the Venza crossover and will start selling it in the U.S. this summer.

The Japanese automaker phased out the crossover in the 2015 model year. But since then interest in SUVs, crossovers and bigger vehicles has exploded in the U.S. Crossovers, SUVs and pickup trucks now account for about 70% of all new vehicle sales.

The new five-passenger Venza is built on what Toyota calls its TNGA-K platform. The latest Camry, Avalon, RAV4, Highlander and Sienna models all use that platform. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 Toyota Venza crossover.

POWERTRAIN

The new Venza is a hybrid that will achieve 40 mpg in combined city and highway driving, Toyota said. It uses a new-generation hybrid system that combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine supplemented with three electric motors. The powertrain provides 219 horsepower. The vehicle has three driving modes, normal, eco and sport.

ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE

The 2021 Venza comes standard with Toyota’s electronic on-demand all-wheel-drive system. It forgoes the typical transfer case and driveshaft to the rear wheels by using a separate rear-mounted electric motor to power the rear wheels when needed. The system can send up to 80 percent of driving force to the rear wheels which helps suppress front wheel slip. It also enhances cornering agility by reducing understeer, Toyota said.

SAFETY

Toyota is packing a host of safety features into the 2021 Venza. They include adaptive cruise control with automatic emergency braking. The Venza comes with a pedestrian and bicycle alert system. It has lane departure alert with lane centering assist. The high beams switch on and off according to traffic. It can read and display road signs such as speed limits.

ENTERTAINMENT

The LE and XLE trim levels have an 8-inch touchscreen. There’s the standard AM/FM radio. The Venza has other connectivity, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility and Bluetooth wireless technology. All Venza grades come with a SiriusXM satellite radio All Access 3-month trial.

CARGO

The Venza offers 36.3 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats.

EXTRAS

Options include a 12.3-inch touchscreen display with nine JBL speakers, a 7-inch multi-information display, a digital rear-view mirror and a 10-inch color head-up display. Other available features include a fixed panoramic glass roof, a first-ever for Toyota, and heated and ventilated front seats.

WARRANTY

Toyota offers a 36-month or 36,000-mile warranty for all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. It provides 60-month warranties that cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against body perforation from corrosion for with no mileage limitation. Any hybrid-related components that require repairs to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years, or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first from the original date of sale. The hybrid system battery is covered for 10 years, or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferrable across ownership.