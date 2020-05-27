Chevrolet, Buick Score High in Consumer Reports SUV Reliability Study

Consumer Reports found the 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe to be one of the most reliable large SUVs. (Photo: Chevrolet)

Consumer Reports examined the reliability of 3-year-old large SUVs and discovered that General Motors’ Chevrolet, GMC and Buick brands ranked among the highest.

The consumer magazine collected data from owners of more than 420,000 vehicles as part of the study. It picked the 2017 model year because important safety features such as automatic emergency braking and blind-spot warning were at least options on the vehicles. Additionally, looking at 3-year-old vehicles rather than new SUVs makes a good measure of reliability.

The report also provides guidance for consumers looking for large people haulers but want to save some money by purchasing a used vehicle.

Here’s is Consumer Reports’ list of the most reliable large used SUVs.

2017 CHEVROLET TAHOE

“Redesigned in 2015, the Tahoe gets top marks for reliability in the 2017 model year and is a good blend of practicality and refinement. It coddles occupants with a quiet, spacious interior, comfortable second-row captain’s chairs, and plenty of soft-padded surfaces. But, being truck-based, it can also tow up to 8,300 pounds if properly equipped.”

The magazine tested a Tahoe with a 355-horsepower, 5.3-liter V8 engine and six-speed automatic transmission that got 19 mpg in combined city and highway driving. It noted that it has a “cramped third-row” that is best for children. Moreover, “there’s barely any room for cargo when all three rows are in use.”

It suggested buying a used Tahoe with the LTZ trim package and GM’s Magnetic Ride Control, which improves emergency handling and ride quality. Consumer Reports noted that for the 2017 model year, important features including Apple CarPlay, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot warning all were options.

2017 GMC YUKON

This is essentially the same vehicle as Tahoe but typically with a nicer interior and more options. The top-level Denali has a near-luxury vehicle level trim. But Consumer Reports doesn’t think the Yukon makes sense for most consumers who should opt to “buy a more affordable Tahoe LTZ instead.”

2017 BUICK ENCLAVE

This is a departure from the other vehicles on the list because it is not based on a truck architecture. The Enclave is a car-based SUV with standard front-wheel drive. Consumer Reports said it shares much of “its underlying design with the Chevrolet Traverse, GMC Acadia and Saturn Outlook. They all use the same 3.6-liter V6 engine and six-speed automatic transmission, which the magazine notes can feel a bit hesitant to downshift.”

“We found the Enclave’s ride to be comfortable and quiet, and its handling felt secure and agile—especially for such a big vehicle. The third-row seat is roomy enough for adults. Fit and finish is excellent,” Consumer Reports said. The Enclave’s reliability measured slightly lower than the other SUVs on this list. Buyers can get forward collision alert and blind-spot warning as options but automatic emergency braking wasn’t available for the 2017 Enclave.

2017 MERCEDES-BENZ GLS

This also is a roomy seven-passenger SUV. It offers a variety of engines all mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The Mercedes-Benz GLS has an upgraded air suspension. Consumer Reports didn’t like the infotainment system, which it said is complicated to use. One plus is that automatic emergency braking is a standard feature. Blind-spot warning is an option. “The 2017 model year gets top marks for reliability,” Consumer Reports said. It can tow up to 7,500 pounds.

2017 LEXUS LX

Consumer Reports said the Lexus LX is largely unchanged since a 2008 redesign but gets a high score for reliability. Like is Toyota Land Cruiser sibling, it is capable off-road. The Lexus has more features than the Land Cruiser including a height-adjustable air suspension and a power-adjustable steering wheel. Fuel economy is low at 14 mpg in combined driving. It has a towing capacity of 7,000 pounds. Automatic emergency braking and blind-spot warning come standard.