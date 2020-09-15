GMC Adds Jackknife Alert, Other Trailering Features to 2021 Sierra

GMC is adding some nifty options that will make it easier to tow trailers with the 2021 Sierra pickup truck.

The first is a jackknife alert that tracks the position of the trailer relative to the vehicle and warns the driver of a potential mishap.

The second is a trailer length indicator. It appears as a red overlay twice the length of the trailer on the dashboard screen when the turn signal is activated. It also shows when other vehicles are present that may interfere with changing lanes. But the system only works with compatible trailers.

By offering these features GMC is targeting the core of its consumer base. About 50 percent of the buyers of light-duty Sierras and 90 percent of the heavy-duty pickup customers tow a trailer, boat or some other equipment, the automaker said.

“There’s a lot of anxiety that is generated when people are towing, especially for those who do it for weekend recreation, as opposed to for work,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC.

“The two things that really scare people are changing lanes and then especially the prospect of jackknifing,” he said.

“We are attacking the two most significant issues for drivers for trailing by removing or reducing the big anxiety that’s associated with them,” Aldred said.

It is part of GMC’s initiative to add technology that is useful for truck owners, he said.

Other new trailering features available in the 2021 Sierra include: