2021 F-150 Pickup Truck Tops Rivals in Towing and Payload Ratings

Truck owners do a lot of towing and hauling and Ford is targeting that crowd with the 2021 F-150 pickup. The new generation pickup has a bigger towing and payload capacity than its Chevrolet and Ram.

The new F-150 is available in six engine configurations. But when equipped with Ford’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost, or turbocharged, V6, and the automaker’s Max Trailer Tow Package, the truck is rated at a maximum of 14,000 pounds for towing. That’s an 800-lb. improvement over the current model.

It’s also better than the Chevrolet Silverado — 13,300 pounds and the Ram 1500 — 12,750 pounds.

The 5-liter V8 engine configuration of the 2021 F-150 pickup has a payload rating of 3,325 pounds. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost F-150 comes in at 3,250 pounds. Both ratings represent a large lead over their rivals. The Ram 1500 is rated at 2,300 pounds while the Silverado 1500 is at a touch behind at 2,280 pounds.

Ford needs to find ways to differentiate its truck from the competition. It is the automaker’s flagship vehicle and its most profitable. Ford sells about 900,000 F-Series trucks annually in the U.S., mostly the F-150 but also heavy-duty versions that include the F-250 and F-350.

About half of half-ton pickup truck owners tow multiple times a year, and most use the bed to haul everything from motorcycles to landscape and construction supplies.

“F-150 is the flagship of Ford’s dedication to building the best trucks and represents our commitment to not just meeting customer needs but exceeding them,” said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager.

Here are the specs on the new F-150’s engine configurations.

F-150 3.3-LITER V6

The 3.3-liter V6 engine is the base powerplant for the 2021 F-150. It makes 290 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. It has a maximum towing capacity of 8,200 pounds and a maximum payload of 1,985 pounds.

F-150 2.7-LITER ECOBOOST V6

The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 makes 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. It has a maximum towing capacity of 10,100 pounds and a maximum payload of 2,480 pounds.

F-150 5-LITER V8

The 5-liter V8 makes 400 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. It has a maximum towing capacity of 13,000 pounds and a maximum payload of 3,325 pounds.

F-150 3-LITER DIESEL POWER STROKE V6

The diesel version of the truck makes 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. It has a maximum towing capacity of 12,100 pounds and a maximum payload of 1,840 pounds.

F-150 3.5-LITER POWERBOOST V6 (HYBRID)

The hybrid powertrain F-150 makes 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque. It has a maximum towing capacity of 12,700 pounds and a maximum payload of 2,120 pounds.

The 2021 F-150 goes on sale later this year.