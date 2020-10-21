Everything to Know About the Electric 2022 GMC Hummer Pickup Truck

General Motors offered its first look at the electric GMC Hummer pickup truck this week, providing more details about the vehicle and where it fits in the automaker’s truck lineup.

“This innovative truck comes to market with speed and purpose, bringing GM another step closer to an all-electric future,” said Mark Reuss, GM’s president.

Here are the details.

When will the Hummer go on sale?

GMC is taking orders now. But the automaker won’t begin to build the vehicles until late 2021. The GMC Hummer will be manufactured at what GM now calls its Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center. GM is pouring $2.2-billion into the aged factory to make it the center of its electric vehicle production. The zero in the factory name represents zero emissions.

How much will the 2022 GMC Hummer cost?

GMC is starting with a highly-equipped version it calls the 2022 HUMMER EV Edition 1. It will be stuffed with GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driving system, massive 35-inch tires and other luxury and off-road features. The Hummer will have a starting price of $112,595, including the destination fee.

Other less expensive models will follow, but it will be a long time. The standard Hummer EV starts at $79,995 but won’t go on sale until the second quarter of 2024. An $89,995 version will hit the market in 2023. GMC will offer a $99,995 model in the second half of 2022.

What’s the powertrain?

The lower price models will have a two-motor electric drive system. GM did not provide horsepower or torque figures for the two-motor drive system. Configurations that start at $99,995 will have a three-motor e4WD drive system that will offer the equivalent of an estimated 1,000 horsepower and GM-estimated 11,500 pound-feet of torque. The three-motor system has a 0-60 mph time of about 3 seconds.

What is the range?

GM estimated the Hummer will have a range of about 350 miles.

Will drivers be able to recharge quickly?

The Hummer will have 800-volt DC public fast-charging compatibility of up to 350 kilowatts. It will have what GM claims is an industry-first technology that mechanically switches the batteries from parallel to series mode during charging. That makes the Hummer compatible with the fastest 350 kW DC fast chargers, enabling nearly 100 miles of range in 10 minutes of charging. But for that to work, drivers will need to have superfast charging stations on their route. Charging time will be slower at lower voltage stations.

What is the Hummer’s off-road capability?

GMC expects people to take the Hummer off the pavement. It will have driver-selectable modes that tailor performance — including torque splits between the front and rear wheels, and four-wheel steering settings — for different driving conditions. The choices include a mode that raises the Hummer’s ride height by nearly 2 inches, providing extra clearance for rocks and uneven driving surfaces. Another optional adaptive air suspension system raises the suspension height by 6 inches, allowing for even greater clearance.

The Hummer has an adaptive dampening system that automatically adjusts for both on- and off-road driving.

What is CrabWalk1?

Another feature for off-road is GM’s CrabWalk1. It allows the rear wheels and front wheels to steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling diagonal movement of the vehicle, for even greater maneuverability on challenging terrain.

What is Super Cruise?

Super Cruise is an optional driver assistance feature that enables hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles of approved roads. It includes an automatic lane changing feature, where the system can determine when a lane change is optimal and then signal and initiate the maneuver.

Is there a big screen?

The Hummer comes with a laptop computer-sized 13.4-inch diagonal infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch diagonal driver information center.

What is the competition?

Get ready for an electric pickup truck onslaught. Ford and Tesla both plan to launch electric pickup trucks. Startups that include Rivian – which already has a giant order for delivery trucks from Amazon – Bollinger and Lordstown Motors also are launching electric pickups. It is a developing segment that is getting lots of attention. Pickup trucks account for about 20 percent of new vehicle sales in the U.S.