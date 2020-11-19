Consumer Reports Dings Reliability of Half-Ton Pickup Trucks

Consumer Reports says reliability for the Chevrolet Silverado is below average.

Consumer Reports is out with its annual automotive reliability study and it doesn’t paint a pretty picture for most pickup trucks.

Most of the half-ton pickups did poorly in the reliability study.

Ford’s F-150 truck, the best-selling vehicle of any type in the U.S., scored below average.

But it wasn’t alone.

The reliability of GMC’s Sierra 1500 pickup truck remains well-below average, the consumer magazine said.

Owners reported that that the display screen required hardware replacement, and the truck had transmission problems.

Over at Chevrolet, the Silverado had problems similar to the GMC Sierra’s, Consumer Reports said. General Motors makes both trucks and they had among the worst reliability scores of any vehicles in the study.

The Ram 1500 also scored below average. Consumer Reports said it is “plagued with electronics issues—screen replacements, headlights, body control modules, gauges, and engine computers.”

Nissan’s recently redesigned Titan also scored below average.

The Toyota Tundra was the only half-ton pickup truck to log a better than average reliability.

Heavy-duty pickups are more likely to be reliable, according to the report.

Although the F-150 received a poor reliability rating, Ford’s F-250 and F-350 pickups logged average reliability.

The GMC Sierra 2500 HD and Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD had better than average reliability.

The Jeep Gladiator, a midsize pickup, was the highest performer among all trucks in the study with well above average reliability. The Honda Ridgeline ranked second in the midsize group with better than average reliability. Consumer Reports rated the Toyota Tacoma with average reliability.

Ford’s Ranger, the Nissan Frontier, the Chevrolet Colorado and its sister truck, the GMC Canyon, all had below average reliability.

Mazda was at the top for reliability in the brand rankings, followed by Toyota, Lexus, Buick and Honda. The five bottom brands were Lincoln, 26; Tesla, 25; Volkswagen, 24; Mini, 23; and Ford, 22.

In its study, the magazine’s statisticians calculate reliability ratings for every major mainstream car, minivan, SUV, and truck using Consumer Reports’ member survey data. It factors in models that use some of the same components.