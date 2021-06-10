Airstream Jumps On Dirt Adventures With New Interstate 24X

Airstream is tapping into the off-road and adventure market with its new 2022 Interstate 24X motorhome.

Built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van chassis, the Interstate 24X supersizes Airstream’s other adventure vans.

It comes equipped with four-wheel-drive and all-terrain tires and wheels to navigate dirt roads and trails. It has a 24-foot floor plan designed for storage, hauling gear and extra people. The RV provides seating and sleeping arrangements for six.

For those who want to head deeper into the woods – who want to get out there away from the crowds and find that perfect boondocking spot – the Interstate 24X lets you do that,” said Justin Humphreys, Airstream’s vice president of sales.

The van is powered by a Mercedes-Benz 3-liter V6 turbo diesel motor that produces 188 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. It can tow up to 5,000 pounds. It is mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission. Airstream says the motorhome will do 16 to 18 mpg in highway driving. The fuel tank holds 24.5 gallons, providing a range of more than 300 miles, depending on the driver.

The motorhome comes with a supersized price, which starts at $213,850.

Still, there are plenty of standard features, including a high-strength aluminum l-track storage system on the walls, ceiling, and floor to hang and secure gear.

STANDARD EQUIPMENT

Other standard features include:

A power system equipped with two 100 Ah deep dycle lithium Battle Born Batteries, a 30 AMP energy management system and a 2000 watt power inverter. There also is 300W of flexible, custom, military-grade solar panels for the house batteries. The van has an additional 100W solar panel for the chassis battery and a solar controller. There are portable solar panel inputs on the curb and street sides to maximize solar power collection.

Front off-road 42-inch LED Light Bar, two camp side pod LED lights and two rear pod LED lights.

A durable protective body coating that wraps around the front and rear bumpers to protect the motor home from trail mishaps.

A hydronic Timberline furnace and hot water system designed for harsh climates and high altitudes.

Modular table system with four mounts throughout the floor plan for flexibility.

Quiet Series 13,500 BTU air conditioner.

Cummins Onan 2.5 KW generator with remote and automatic generator start.

Pre-wired 5G-ready cellular antenna.

Solid surface kitchen countertop with a deep sink and cover, 2-burner cooktop, and 0.7 cubic feet microwave.

Water tank capacities of 23 gallons (fresh), 24 gals (gray), 11 gals (black.)