Daimler Recalls Freightliner, Western Star Trucks for Battery Issue

Daimler is recalling some Freightliner Cascadia and Western Star trucks. (Photo: Daimler)

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling multiple Freightliner Cascadia and Western Star truck models to fix a problem with the aluminum battery cables.

The recall covers 122,056 vehicles and includes 2019-2022 Freightliner Cascadia P4, 2021 Western Star WH126, 2020 Western Star WJ121, and 2021-2022 Western Star 49X trucks.

Daimler said on certain vehicles, the aluminum battery cable terminal at the frame connecting point may break. This results in losing electrical power and the engine can shut down without warning. A stalled engine increases the risk of a crash.

The truck maker first started hearing reports of the problem in January, according to a document filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

An investigation found a problem with a supplier not preheating the joint before application of the wrap.

“And due to that, it may not achieve a required surface bond which would be enough to prevent debris intrusion,” Daimler said in a report to NHTSA.

Dealers will correct the problem by repairing or replacing the battery cables at no charge to customers.

Daimler will launch the recall on August 23 by sending letters to notify owners. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at (800) 547-0712. DTNA’s number for this recall is FL-893.

Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at (888) 327-4236 or go to www.nhtsa.gov.