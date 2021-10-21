2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Pickup Will Log 42 MPG

Ford said that its new compact 2022 Ford Maverick hybrid pickup truck would achieve 42 mpg in city driving, making it the most efficient pickup on the market.

The hybrid, which uses a 2.5 liter, four-cylinder engine, also logged a fuel efficiency rating of 33 mpg in highway driving and 37 mpg in combined city and highway driving.

That gives the small pickup an Environmental Protection Agency estimate of 500 miles on a single tank of gas.

Ford plans a $19,995 starting price for the hybrid truck, plus a delivery fee of $1,495. It will be the standard Maverick offering. Its conventional sibling, powered by a 2-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine, will carries a $21,080 starting price before the delivery fee. Both trucks are based on the same platform as the compact Escape crossover.

FORD MAVERICK HYBRID POWERTRAIN

The 2022 Ford Maverick’s hybrid powertrain uses the 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle hybrid engine, a small electric motor and an electronic continuously variable transmission. Ford located the briefcase-size, liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery sits below the second-row seats to maintain cargo space.

The Maverick hybrid is expected to start shipping to dealers in December, depending on the supply chain issues plaguing the auto industry. Ford said it expects to make the first customer deliveries expected in January 2022.

The automaker also said it expects its order book for the 2022 Maverick hybrid will be tapped out in November. The next order period will open in the summer of 2022, Ford said.

Ford launched production of the small pickup earlier this year to round out its portfolio of trucks. The automaker already sells the Ranger midsize pickup and the F-Series family of full-size pickup trucks. The F-150 also comes in a hybrid version that gets 24 mpg, regardless of city or highway driving.

Small pickup trucks are making a compact. Hyundai started selling the 2022 Santa Cruz earlier this year. It is based on the same platform used for the Tucson crossover.