The Best Camper Van Conversion Kits for Under $25,000

The van life movement continues to surge ahead as more people trade traditional living for the freedom of the open road. Many are looking to get in on the lifestyle, but have a tight budget. They are buying used vans and looking for the best camper van conversion kits.

While converting an empty van into a camper serves as a fulfilling DIY project for some, others prefer to buy custom conversion kits. Fancy tricked-out rigs can cost upwards of $100,000 — but many companies offer affordable conversion kit options. Some kits are designed for professional installation while others you can install yourself — and many companies give you the option to do either.

Here’s a look at a few of the best campervan conversion kits you can buy for less than $25,000:

General DIY Camper Conversions: ZENVANZ Conversion Kits

ZENVANZ offers luxurious, modular DIY van kits designed to be installed and removed as needed. It’s a great middle ground between professionally installed conversions and complete do-it-yourself projects. The company offers different kits for standard length and long wheel base vans — and both cost under $25,000.

The standard ZENVANZ kit includes a full kitchen/galley, bamboo cabinetry, a bamboo/paperstone countertop, cutlery drawer, cabinets, a 3-panel bed system, and a fold-out gear drying rack. You can choose from a variety of upgrades such as LED cabinet lighting, under bed storage space, sealed bamboo wall paneling, and 1/2” bamboo ceiling slats.

ZENVANZ DIY conversion kits use only factory holes so you don’t have to stress about drilling holes into your van. Streamlined curves, a rugged aluminum exoskeleton, and stainless steel hardware ensure a durable and elegant finished look. The standard length kit starts at $18,000 while the long-wheelbase kit starts at $22,000.

For Everyday Family Vans: Freeway Camper Kit

While most campervan conversion kits are geared toward cargo vans, Freeway Camper gives you the option to transform everyday minivans into campers, ideal for long weekend getaways. They offer a line-up of both universal and specific minivan camper kits — as well as camper kits for SUVs.

And they designed Freeway Camper kits to be modular and removable. The Sleeping Giant serves as one of their deluxe offerings and features a complete camper van kit equipped for two passengers. It includes a kitchen module with a laminated work surface, water pump, sink, power generator, fresh and gray water reservoirs, queen-sized mattress, and lounge area.

You can adapt it to fit pretty much any minivan out there, including but not limited to the Dodge Grand Caravan, Toyota Sienna, Volkswagen Routan, and Chrysler Town and Country vehicles. It takes about 15-20 minutes to install the kit into your van of choice. The Sleeping Giant conversion kit starts at $5,899.99.

For Ram Promasters: The Walt Camper Van Conversion Kit

Wayfarer Vans offers three different conversion kits for varying sizes of Ram Promaster vans — and all cost under $15,000. Designed for the high roof 159” wheelbase Promaster, the Walt conversion kit is available in two different floor plans — the standard and the long bed.

Walt conversions include flooring with integrated cargo management tracks, wall and ceiling paneling, wool insulation, shelving that runs around the perimeter, a complete kitchen galley including tanks, a sink, and a hand pump, storage boxes, privacy window paneling, and a hideaway table. Both floor plans include a bed, bench box, boot box, and cushions while the long bed floor plan is seven inches longer than the standard and includes two gear closets with adjustable shelves. You can choose between a teal, piñon, or stone color scheme or opt to mail in your own fabric for a custom look at no extra cost.

Wayfarer Vans will install your conversion for free at one of their shops in Colorado Springs, Colorado or Reno, Nevada. If you’d like to add on to your conversion, accessory options abound. These include a Maxx Air Deluxe vent fan, Dometic cooler, Olympian Wave 3 heater, Goal Zero Yeti battery, and side vented windows, among others.

The Walt Standard Floor Plan starts at $11,710 and the Long Bed Floor Plan starts at $12,450.

For Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Vans & Ford Transits: Adventure Wagon 2.0

Adventure Wagon offers high-quality modular campervan conversion kits starting at $11,500 for Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans with 144” wheelbases. There are other options for the 170” wheelbase in addition to most high roof Ford Transit models. The company allows you to choose whether you want to install the kit yourself or have it professionally installed.

The Adventure Wagon 2.0 conversion kit includes everything you need for life out on the open road. The kit features a complete electrical wiring system, insulation, a ceiling fan, wall and ceiling bracers, a pre-cut and pre-drilled L-track, marine-grade plywood wall and ceiling panels, and upholstered interior panels.

You can choose from a variety of different fabric color schemes, opt for unfinished plywood panels, install double fans or no fan at all, and different sleep and storage configurations. The queen-sized MOAB bed configuration allows you to maximize under bed storage space while the MONK bed configuration allows you to fold up the bed into the wall when not in use and store your gear beside you. If you’re traveling in a group, you can stack two MOAB beds on top of each other and sleep four people.

The modular kit is completely configurable and requires about 40-60 hours to install yourself. Adventure Wagon requires a 50 percent up-front deposit.