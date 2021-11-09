GM Upgrades 2022 GMC Sierra Pickup Truck Lineup

General Motors is upgrading the 2022 GMC Sierra pickup truck range by adding a high-end luxury trim, a model optimized for off-roading and other technology.

GM has been working to improve the interior of its trucks to keep up with the gains made by rival Ram trucks and other competitors.

Already the Sierra Denali was GM’s and its GMC brand’s top truck trim, but now it is taking another step with the Sierra Denali Ultimate. That includes premium materials such as a full-grain leather interior accented by Paldeo wood trim.

The 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate’s interior also features leather trim on the instrument panel, the door panels and the center console. It is equipped with 16-way power-adjustable seats and messaging front seats. A 15-inch color head-up display also is standard on the trim.

The exterior comes with a new grille with high-end chrome and 22-inch wheels.

GMC made Super Cruise standard on the Ultimate. And the Ultimate version works while pulling a trailer. The GM hands-free, foot-free driving system, works on most major highways and roads in the U.S.

It also is stepping it up a notch with other pickup trims in its range. The new Sierra AT4X model will offer premium leather seating and more advanced off-road technology.

The AT4X has improved Multimatic dampers intended to smooth the ride in the dirt and on the pavement. That increases maximum front and rear suspension travel by 50 mm and 25 mm compared with the standard AT4 suspension.

The truck has a two-speed transfer case, with selectable modes for different off-road conditions — including Terrain Mode, allowing one-pedal rock crawling. It also has front and rear e-locking differentials to enhance rough terrain driving.

The 2022 GMC Denali Ultimate will start at $80,395. The AT4X will begin at $74,995.