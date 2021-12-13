Toyota Recalls Tundras and Sequoias to Fix Leak

Toyota recalled Tundra pickup trucks and Sequoia SUVs because a power steering gear assembly problem might cause a power steering fluid leak.

The recall includes 21,234 Tundras and 1,228 Sequoias, all from the 2021 and 2022 model years.

Toyota estimated that 25 percent of the involved vehicles may contain a groove of an incorrect shape in the assembly. The problem resulted from damaged teeth on the cutting tool that shapes the grove. That could create a leak that causes a sudden loss of power steering assist under some driving conditions.

Toyota learned of the problem after seeing an increase in field reports and warranty claims for power steering fluid leaks in late September involving the models. It investigated the problem and found that it appeared in trucks and SUVs assembled in August and September.

The automaker plans to mail letters to customers in late January instructing them to take the vehicles to a dealer. Technicians will replace the power steering gear assembly as necessary, without charge. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at (800) 331-4331 if they have questions. Toyota’s numbers for this recall are 21TB10 and 21TA10.

Recalls are rare for the Tundra. It gets good reliability ratings.