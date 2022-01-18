GXO Taps Automation to Speed Logistics Supply Chain

XPO Logistics split into two companies last year, spinning off what is now called GXO Logistics into the world’s largest pure-play investment as a logistics provider.

The new business now has a market value of about $10 billion, about $2 billion more than its former parent XPO.

GXO has more than 90,000 employees and more than 208 million square feet of warehouse space in 869 locations across 27 countries. Customers include Apple, Nike, Nestlé and Whirlpool, and it is a large player in the e-commerce supply chain.

Trucks.com caught up with Mark Manduca, GXO’s chief investment officer, to talk about GXO’s prospects and the current supply chain environment. Here is an edited version of that conversation.

What is the outlook for freight demand this year?

The backdrop for demand from the consumer side of things is robustly strong. We’ve seen it across e-commerce data. We’ve seen it across the reverse (returns) logistics side of things through the Christmas period.

The consumer is buying and buying with force. That creates a demand on the other side of things. You’ve got a mildly improving supply chain. The air freight market is still very tight. The sea freight market is still bottled up, and there are inflationary pressures, not just through the ports but also in the trucking market.

You’re seeing early signs of pressure in the air freight market begin to subside, or at least ease. That will follow through to the container shipping market, and that will, in turn, follow through to the other forms of inflation that we’re seeing across the trucking market and through the labor side of the equation. But I wouldn’t expect inflation to ease through the course of 2022.

How much of this is coming from e-commerce?

There’s a significant portion coming from e-commerce. When the goods arrive at the port, we’re seeing customers wanting to move their goods away from traditional brick and mortar and more into the direct consumer channels. The reason is that effectively, they want to save somewhere between five and eight weeks to get their product into the consumer’s hands.

At the moment, e-commerce is around 20 percent of the entire consumer market. There is more shifting in favor of e-commerce over the coming years. And there are many customers that we have that say they want to go from 20 percent e-commerce penetration to as much as 80 to 85 percent e-commerce penetration. So there’s a lot of legs here to run when it comes to the e-commerce side of the equation.

What are the most promising areas of growth for GXO?

This is broadly around an $8 billion revenue business. And we’re sitting in a total addressable market area of around $430 billion. The opportunity here is significant going forwards, particularly given the fact that there is gravitation in terms of market share towards the scale players and pure plays.

The nice thing about our business is that we’re focused on exactly what we say we do, which is 900 warehouses, around 1,050 customers and operating across 27 countries. We are very focused on doing one thing really well, a dedicated service offering to our customers at the warehouse level.

Do customers ask about sustainability and green logistics?

It comes up so much in our customer conversations, and it really is getting further and further up the curve in regards to what customers want. We’ve got some very strong environmental targets, including 100 percent carbon neutrality by 2040. We want 80 percent of our warehouses to have LED lighting by 2025 and 50 percent renewable global electricity by 2030.

What is the role of automation in logistics?

If you look at warehouse automation penetration today, it’s roughly around 5 percent automated in terms of warehouses across the industry. And that automation is clearly accelerating at the industry level. Now we have technology leadership in the sense that 30 percent of our revenue is from automated sites. And at any one moment in time, we are trialing over a hundred new technologies, which is very exciting.

There wasn’t a single contract we signed in the third quarter that didn’t have some element of automation attached to it. And this can be everything from vision technology to robotic arms. It improves warehouse efficiency sizably versus the human hand. A robotic arm, for example, does six times what the human hand can do, and therefore customers are thrilled to have this in their warehouses. It improves top line and cost efficiency for them as an operator and gets the product into the hands of the consumer quicker.