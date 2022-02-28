Focus on Safety to Recruit More Women Truckers

Editor’s note: Written by Jill Snyder, compliance and safety director at Zonar, a fleet management technology company. This is one in a series of periodic guest columns by industry thought leaders.

As the supply chain shortage crisis continues to sweep organizations across the country, it is obvious now more than ever that the trucking industry is a vital lifeline to America’s economy. But, unfortunately, the supply chain crisis is causing common goods to experience delays, such as critical medicine, including COVID-19 vaccines, groceries and perishables, computer chips, and pretty much everything manufactured.

A shortage of more than 80,000 truck drivers, primarily caused by decreased driver retention, compounds the problem. As a result, carriers must improve wages and working conditions and look for talent with less traditional methods: targeting women employees.

The trucking industry anticipates a shortage of 100,000 drivers by 2023, and many recruiters are hoping women will fill the empty seats—but female drivers account for just approximately 10 percent of the trucking workforce, according to a 2019 survey. Why is that, and how can we bring more women into trucking to help fill the gap of drivers? The primary concern for women looking to join the trucking workforce is safety. Alarmingly, 60 percent of women in the field have reported feeling unsafe while on the job in the last year. Even worse, 20 percent were threatened with a weapon. Below are four examples of how the trucking industry can create a safer, welcoming environment for women who aspire to have a career in trucking.

Gender-specific bathrooms

For many truck drivers, a truck stop becomes a second home—the place where they eat, shower, sleep, and relax before they hit the road again—especially for long-haul drivers who drive up to 11 hours during a shift. According to Hours of Service (HOS) rules, a driver must take a break after every 8 hours of consecutive driving. For female drivers, accessibility to a bathroom on the road is already limited. A truck stop is usually the only place they can relieve themselves. However, the simple act of using the bathroom can quickly become filled with high anxiety and cause for concern as male drivers mainly dominate the stops.

One of the many concerns is the shared bathroom space. Currently, gender-specific bathrooms do not always exist at truck stops. Therefore, it is common for women to wait until late hours of the night for their male colleagues to finish using the showers and bathrooms so they can use the space alone. This issue brings another level of worry as women often do not feel safe walking alone at nighttime in an unfamiliar area. For women to feel safer at truck stops, they must have a separate space from men to take care of themselves in private without the fear of harassment.

Improve Safety For Women Truckers On Night Shifts

As more women start to enter the trucking industry, the industry needs to emphasize certain areas more than before. When being trained on truck stop etiquette, women drivers often must consider tips that men do not have to think about. Women are taught to park under a light, lock their doors, and be aware of their surroundings. They plan their bathroom breaks and carry protective tools like pepper spray. Most importantly, women must stick together and create a support system in the industry. In addition, manufacturers have worked to make equipment more user-friendly for drivers of varying sizes and strengths.

Trucking is a male-dominated industry, and the standard equipment used every day reflects that. Women in the industry have been pushing manufacturers to adjust difficult-to-manage equipment to fit individuals of all strengths. This responsibility falls on each trucking company to show proactive actions to strive for every woman working there to feel safe at all times of the job. Without the employer’s support, women will continue to feel vulnerable to potential harassment.

Gender Equality And Recruitment

It is no surprise that men dominate the trucking industry, and even more broadly, the transportation industry. However, with more and more women joining this field, safe conditions and supportive company culture must be the standard for high driver retention. Additionally, many women drivers have personal responsibilities outside of their work life, such as supporting their families and children.

Building a company culture that understands these needs is the key to attracting more women into an industry that desperately needs more drivers and diversity. To get ahead of the driver shortage crisis, carriers of all sizes need to prioritize the employment of women and minimize the different types of obstacles they face. Recruitment does not stop at a national level. The shift towards greater gender equality happens when recruitment efforts focus on regional and local levels to target individuals that prefer to work closer to home.

Accessible Skill Development Programs For Women Truckers

Accessible training is a critical factor in the increasing rate of women drivers—but there is not enough. One of the few organizations that do this is Women in Trucking. They focus on celebrating women in the trucking workforce and promoting their accomplishments. This non-profit organization also provides resources for career mentoring safety training through webinars and hosts events to encourage a supportive community within the trucking field. While this is all fantastic work, very few groups still do this. Trucking employers should create a standard of providing resources, gender-specific training and skill development programs. That will allow women can do their duties confidently, knowing that their employer has their back.

As carriers around the country work to manage the supply chain crisis and driver shortage simultaneously, it is critical that they also consider the current needs of their women employees and ways to increase recruitment. A company that prioritizes women’s safety and diverse company culture will naturally attract women looking to enter a trucking career.

Editor’s note: Jill Snyder is a safety and compliance director at Zonar. She has been with Zonar for three years and in the trucking industry since 1985. Trucks.com welcomes divergent thoughts and opinions on transport technology and trucking industry issues. Use the comments section to cite yours. Qualified opinion leaders are welcome to offer suggestions for opinion columns. Contact info@trucks.com.