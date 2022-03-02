Traffic Crashes Rise But Large Truck Fatalities Fall Slightly

Large truck Fatalities declined in 2020, the latest year the government has data for, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday.

That trend ran counter to an overall increase in traffic fatalities in 2020, NHTSA said.

In its 2020 annual traffic crash data report, the agency found that 38,824 people died in crashes nationwide, a 6.8 percent increase from the prior year. That number marks the highest number of fatalities since 2007.

Although the total number of crashes and traffic injuries declined overall, the fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled climbed to 1.34. That is a 21 percent increase from 2019 and the highest since 2007.

“The rising fatalities on our roadways are a national crisis; we cannot and must not accept these deaths as inevitable,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

NHTSA said that there are almost no true accidents. More than 90 percent of traffic collisions are caused by human error. Moreover, “in 45 percent of fatal crashes, the drivers of passenger vehicles were engaged in at least one of the following risky behaviors: speeding, alcohol impairment, or not wearing a seat belt,” NHTSA said.

“We continue to face an ongoing safety crisis threatening people walking, biking, scooting and rolling. Drivers are still engaging in risky behaviors that put all road users at risk,” said Pam Shadel Fischer, senior director of external engagement at the Governors Highway Safety Association.

Large Truck Fatalities

With large trucks – those with a gross vehicle weight of more than 10,000 pounds – 4,965 people died in crashes. That’s down from 5,032 in 2019 and represents a 1.3 percent increase.

NHTSA said that large truck crashes injured 146,930 in 2020, a 7.8% decrease from the prior year.

Despite some improvement, the numbers involving truck crashes were mostly mixed and many of the declines were not statistically significant, the agency said.

For example, large-truck occupants injured in single-vehicle crashes increased by 4.1 percent from 2019. But large-truck occupants injured in multi-vehicle crashes decreased by 4.5 percent from 2019.

Other federal data shows that trucking remains one of the deadliest jobs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics 2020 report on fatal occupational injuries by occupation found that 766 heavy-duty truck drivers die annually. That’s the latest year the government has data for. However, the number of trucker deaths fell in 2020 from 843 in 2019.

The 2020 trucker death tally was narrowly topped by the construction trade workers, who suffered 771 deaths in 2020, according to the report.