2022 Ford Bronco Review: Suitable for Toughest Terrain

The 2022 Ford Bronco is a worthy entry in the growing roster of available off-road vehicles, providing a decent ride to any adventure but excelling once it leaves the pavement.

Ford has created a top-class off-roader with an easy-to-use system for shifting between various drive and terrain modes. Drivers can detach and store the roof and door panels to get the full open-air experience in remote locals. The seating is comfortable for four adults. The navigation system has trial maps. And there’s plenty of power and torque to traverse the most challenging terrain.

But there are trade-offs. The four-wheel-drive Bronco is noisy on the highway, though not as bad as the Jeep Wrangler. The detachable doors and roof force Ford designers to locate grab handles in less than optimal places – that’s a mild irritation for passengers when bouncing along washboard trails and other obstacles. The two grab bars require the front passenger to lean forward to use them. The modular design of the cabin also forces some of the other controls into odd places, such as putting the window buttons into the center console.

Over Hill And Dale

Still, a test of the Bronco in hardpack, loose rocks, deep ruts, a small ravine and a touch of mud and snow along the Maple Springs trial in Orange County, Calif., found that the vehicle can handle just about anything.

The traction never gave the feeling of slipping, even in mud or sandy curves. The power distribution is impressive. The Bronco easily drove through deep ruts, even when that required hanging a wheel in the air on one side and then going through the same routine with the other as it traversed the terrain.

One nice feature of the new Bronco is its 4A four-wheel-drive setting. That automatically applies torque to the front and rear wheels as needed, setting the vehicle for varied terrain. You don’t need to stop and shift the other four-wheel-drive settings.

There’s also the traditional 4WD High and 4WD Low settings, which provide electronically locked – 50/50 split – four-wheel-drive power to both the front and rear axles for off-road driving or slippery conditions.

And depending on the trim, one can refine the drive with seven driving mode settings. They include Normal, Sport, Eco, Slippery and Sand, Rock Crawl, Mud/Ruts, and Baja modes.

2022 Ford Bronco Engine Choices

All of this is powered by a standard 2.3-liter EcoBoost, or turbocharged, four-cylinder engine that produces up to 275 horsepower and 315 pound-feet of torque. That’s plenty for most uses, but Ford said owners could squeeze 300 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque by using premium gasoline. The engine will automatically adjust for the richer mix. It has an EPA fuel economy rating of 20 mpg in city driving, 21 on the highway and 20 in combined driving.

And for those who want even more power, there’s an optional 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine that produces 315 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. There is a slight reduction in fuel economy. It’s rated at 19 mpg in city driving, 20 on the highway and 19 combined.

Standard Manual Transmission

The Bronco is one of the few vehicles with a standard 7-speed manual transmission on the base model. A smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission is optional and becomes standard as buyers move up the trim line.

Like other vehicles in this class, drawbacks arise when not driving on dirt. That’s because the engineers have optimized the powertrain and suspension to handle the rough terrain. But on the highway, the Bronco at times offers a bouncy ride, and there is lots of wind and road noise intrusion into the cabin. It’s better than the Jeep Wrangler but not as refined as the Land Rover Defender, which does a better job on the pavement and is nearly impressive off-road.

Ford includes essential tech but a minimalist standard suite of advanced driver assistant systems. The basic Bronco comes with forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking. But blind-spot alert, rear cross-traffic alert and many other features are upgrades.

Other features are as expected. There is a decent 8-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Buyers can pay an upcharge for a 12-inch screen.

2022 Ford Bronco Pricing

The Bronco starts at $30,800 plus a $1,495 destination fee for the base model and climbs to nearly $70,000 for the top Raptor model.

Potential Bronco buyers need to consider one important question. Do they want the Bronco just for its rugged looks or will they really use it for off-road driving?

Those considering the Jeep Wrangler, a Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 and Land Rover Defender need to ask the same question. There’s nothing wrong with purchasing a vehicle because you like its looks. The problem is that all of these vehicles sacrifice road comfort and convenience for off-road capability.

The Subaru Outback and Forrester, the smaller Ford Bronco Sport and other unibody – car architecture – four- and all-wheel-drive SUVs are better choices for drivers who want a more refined drive and enough off-road moxie to get to remote hiking trails and fishing holes.

But for those hard-core off-roaders itching to take a go at Moab or climb sand dunes, the Bronco is the right tool for the job.