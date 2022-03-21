2022 F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Gets EPA Range Rating

The Ford F-150 Lightning has an EPA estimate range or 230 miles but an extended range option stretches that to 320.

Ford revealed the range of the electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck, and there is considerable variation – 230 to 320 miles – depending on the configuration.

The automaker said the electric pickup had completed its Environmental Protection Agency certification and the first customer deliveries will start in the second quarter of this year.

The 2022 F-150 Lightning will come with two electric powertrain choices. The larger, extended range system will produce an estimated 563 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque.

That will make the F-150 Lightning Ford’s fastest pickup. It will have an estimated 0-60 mph time in the mid-4-second range when equipped with an extended-range battery. The smaller standard range version will have 426 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque.

The F-150 Lightning XLT and Lariat trims with the extended range battery scored an EPA range rating of 320 miles. The upscale F-150 Lightning Platinum has an EPA-estimated range of 300 miles.

The range on the standard, or base version, of the various trims is 230 miles.

Fleet customers also can purchase the extended range battery on Lightning Pro, giving it an EPA-estimated range of 320 miles.

F-150 Lighting Prices

The commercial-grade entry model starts at $39,974 plus a $1,695 delivery fee before any federal or state tax credits and purchase incentives. The mid-trim XLT model offers more features and starts at $52,974. Extending the range adds another $19,5000 to the cost of the truck. Depending on the state, buyers could get up to $10,000 back in state and federal tax credits and incentives. The Platinum trim tops $91,000 after adding in the delivery fee.

When Ford first introduced the truck it said the extended range will top out at 300 miles.

“We are laser focused on continually improving our energy consumption efficiency for Lightning and the team is really happy to deliver these results for our customers,“ said Linda Zhang, chief program engineer, F-150 Lightning.

Ford also has provided charging time estimates.

On an 80 amp home charging station, the F-150 Lightning adds an average range of 30 miles per charging hour, fully charging an extended-range truck from 15 percent to 100 percent in about eight hours.

Buyers also will be able to tap a sizeable public charging network of 63,000 stations through FordPass. On a 150-kilowatt DC fast charger, the extended-range F-150 Lightning is targeted to get up to 54 miles of range in 10 minutes and charge from 15 percent to 80 percent in about 41 minutes, according to Ford.

The truck can provide power for work projects and tailgates. It will provide 2.4 kilowatts of energy, which Ford said is enough for power tools, laptops, televisions and even crockpots.

Ford also has developed a system that will allow the truck to provide backup power to a home during a blackout. Owners can set the system to stop providing power when it hits a preset range level. That will allow them to drive the truck if they need to during the outage.

The automaker said it has enough reservations to start production at about a 150,000 vehicle annual rate this year.