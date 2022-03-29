Volvo Wins Largest U.S. Order For Electric Trucks Yet

Volvo’s North American truck division landed its largest order for its electric trucks yet, selling 110 of the local haul Class 8 tractors to shipping giant Maersk.

Performance Team, a Maersk unit, will use the VNR Electric tractors for drayage and local shipping operations at the Southern California port complex and distribution center network.

The motor carrier already has some electric VNRs on order. The latest order will bring its Volvo electric truck fleet up to 126 vehicles.

California regulators are pushing companies to transition to zero-emission trucking to reduce smog and pollution in the state, especially in the communities surrounding the massive complex that makes up the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

“Our customers are looking for tangible actions on sustainable supply chains – not just conceptual,” said Vincent Clerc, chief executive of Ocean & Logistics at A.P. Moller – Maersk.

He said the order is part of the shipping company’s initial move to reach net-zero carbon emissions in its global operations.

“These investments in our North America network will generate valuable experience for the continued journey towards similar customer offerings across the globe,” Clerc said.

Performance expects to begin using the trucks over the next several months.

Order’s Significance

The order is significant because it demonstrates how the commercial market for electric Class 8 trucks is starting to grow in the U.S. Previous orders were in small numbers of trucks. Many were for pilot programs to allow carriers and shippers to test the technology. But as orders come 100 at a time, it shows that electric trucking is starting to catch on.

Still, these orders are supported by significant purchase incentives from state and regional environmental regulators. For example, California Class 8 tractor vouchers start at $120,000 per tractor and can go up based on fleet size and if the customer is located in a disadvantaged community.

California plans to require manufacturers to sell between 40 percent and 75 percent zero-emission trucks by 2035.

New York City offers up to $185,000. Massachusetts offers up to $90,000.

A Class 8 electric truck sells for $300,000 or more, depending on the vehicle and configuration.

Carriers Using Electric Trucks

Other carriers are also starting to adopt electric trucks.

NFI has 10 prototype Freightliner eCascadias in operation, hauling from the Southern California ports to local distributions centers. It added four Volvo VNR Electrics to its fleet this year. It also has an additional 30 eCascadias and 30 VNR Electrics on order. The company plans to convert its California fleet of 60 drayage trucks to electric trucks.

Volvo has set the target for half of all trucks sold to be electric by 2030.

“We are determined to lead the transformation of the transport industry. The interest among customers is high, and it’s quickly becoming a competitive advantage for transporters to be able to offer electric, sustainable transports,” said Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks.

Volvo makes the VNR Electric at its factory in Dublin, Va. The electric powertrain is rated at 455 horsepower, generating up to 4,051 pound-feet of torque. Volvo is offering models with 150 to 275 miles of range. Depending on the battery configuration and charging infrastructure, it can recharge to an 80 percent energy level within 60 to 90 minutes.

